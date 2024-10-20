By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 11:12 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

The VIII Race Against Cancer, titled “Run for Me, Orihuela,” will take place on Sunday, October 20, starting at 10:00.AM.

The mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, emphasised the significance of the event, aiming to exceed last year’s participation of over 3,000 runners. “This is a great sporting event, and it is essential to promote healthy habits while supporting solidarity initiatives like this one,” he stated.

Two Modalities

Paco Belmonte is overseeing the technical organisation of the race, which will feature two modalities: a walk and a 5km race.

Bib collection is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, at La Lonja.

The organiser confirmed that participants must be at least 14 years old.

Register on the Website

Registrations can be completed on the website tragamillas.org.

The Councillor for Health, Irene Celdrán, highlighted the city’s commitment to raising awareness about breast cancer through this event. “We want everyone to know that pink is more than just a colour; it symbolises support, solidarity, research, and companionship for those affected by breast cancer,” she said.

Join the Pink Tide

The mayor encouraged everyone to participate: “We can all contribute to this cause. Join the pink tide that will flow through the streets of Orihuela next Sunday, renewing our commitment to those who need our support and more research.”