By Letara Draghia • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 22:40 • 1 minute read

The CostaTerra Resort. Credit: Discovery Land Company website

In a stunning Portuguese resort located an hour south of Lisbon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have secured a new holiday home, reportedly worth £3.6 million.

Nestled in the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, the purchase of the villa is said to have been influenced by the Duke of Sussex’s close relationship with his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

According to Daily Express, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have already made the CostaTerra resort their summer retreat. Jack’s professional ties to the resort further strengthen the connection and the family split their time between London and Portugal.

CostaTerra Resort: A hidden gem for the ultra-wealthy

CostaTerra, a pristine beachfront community, is fast becoming a favourite among high-profile individuals. According to reports from Daily Express, the 2019 development by Denton House spans an impressive 722 acres and, once completed, it will offer 300 homes starting from £3.6 million. The resort’s amenities include an 18-hole golf course, spa and equestrian centre.

Portugal’s celebrity scene

The surrounding areas have also attracted celebrities such as Madonna, who visited nearby Pego beach. This indicates that Portugal’s luxury market is on the rise.

The connection between the British royals and this exclusive resort is further highlighted by Mike Meldman, the owner of CostaTerra and co-founder of Casamigos tequila – he is close friends with Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie. Casamigos Tequila is partially owned by George Clooney too.

From Frogmore Cottage to Comporta

Before purchasing their Portuguese property, Harry and Meghan lived at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. This Grade II listed building on King Charles’ estate provided a more traditional British royal setting before the Sussexes began seeking more private, international escapes.

The news of Harry and Meghan’s new home highlights the rising appeal of Europe’s hidden luxury destinations. Portugal, in particular, is proving to be an attractive location for wealthy individuals looking for privacy, natural beauty, and access to world-class amenities. If this trend continues, it could potentially influence Portugal’s reputation and economy, driving up house prices and the cost of living.