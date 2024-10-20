By Johanna Gardener • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 14:24 • 2 minutes read

Noel and Liam Gallagher will be separated during reunion tour 2025 due to ongoing feud Credit:Flickr

With the upcoming Oasis reunion tour 2025 on the horizon, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher vow to keep separate backstage during the concerts following years of a fractious relationship.

Liam and Noel Gallagher to be “kept apart” backstage during Oasis reunion tour

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s much anticipated 2025 reunion tour will be off to a not-so-conventional start as the Oasis brothers are to be “kept apart” in “military style operation” with “separate dressing rooms and transport.” The very public, contentious relationship between the two reached its peak in 2009 following a backstage fight in Paris at the Rock en Seine festival in 2009, after which Noel, aged 57 left the band. Since then, the pair have been determined to maintain their feud until recently where a reunion tour seemed to suggest that they had ironed out their differences. Not so. Despite the tour’s promise of reconciliation, the pair will remain at arms length outside of the concerts to avoid clashes and a resulting “PR and financial nightmare.” One source told The Mirror newspaper: “They will not be in each other’s pockets and effectively be separate entities that come together for necessary promotional work and the gigs. Other than that they will be apart for much of this reunion. Rehearsals will be the first time that they will be together for a significant amount of time working again. The atmosphere is sure to be electric, but also a little edgy.”

According to reports, the relationship between Liam and Noel’s ex-wife Sara MacDonald, played a substantial role in the tension between the siblings. Both Liam and Sara have maintained resentment towards each other with Liam once labelling Sara a “dark” person and Sara wishing that Liam would have “dropped dead.” However, following Noel’s £20 million divorce from his ex-wife in 2023 after a 12-year marriage, the potential of a reunion and the financial implications appears to have risen to the surface.

Fans disappointed following sellout for Oasis 2025 reunion tour Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing strategies

Acrimony behind the scenes does not seem to have deterred budding fans as tickets for the 17-date 2025 UK reunion tour sold out within hours of being released. In another faux pas by Ticketmaster, around 14 million fans were left upto eight hours waiting for tickets, only to find out they had run out. Others were forced to pay double prices as tickets began to be in short supply and Ticketmaster saw another opportunity for dynamic pricing strategies. Due to the excessive demand, the Gallaghers have promised two more shows at Wembley Stadium via a more controlled invite-only ballot yet this was not taken well by the countless fans who had waited hours in the first ticket sales and to no avail. It is clear that Oasis continue to have an extensive following, despite the tumultuous reputation that the two brothers may have generated for themselves. Their fame reached great heights in 1994 with the release of their debut album, Definitely Maybe, the fastest-selling album in British history. This was followed by a stream of subsequent successful albums including (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? with smash hits Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Champagne Supernova.