Saudi investor eyes buying Sotogrande

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 8:43 • 1 minute read

Sotogrande Harbour. Credit: Andreas Poertner - Shutterstock

Sotogrande, one of the most select holiday and residential villages on the south coast, is up for sale.

Homeowners in the most select and salubrious residential district on the Costa del Sol have been left wondering just who will take the reins of the urbanisation. Orion Capital has decided to sell up and move on, leaving behind a five-star hotel, high-end homes, two golf courses, an equestrian centre, and a marina, among other assets. International property investors are currently pitching their interests for the prime real estate.

Top-tier sports facilities, an exclusive lifestyle, and a more laid-back influence than most of the Costa del Sol, Sotogrande has become one of the most attractive and prized hideaways for both Spanish and international clientele looking for a cut-above-the-rest retreat.

As Sotogrande profits level out, long-term investor shows interest

It was not until 2017 that the Orion Group obtained 100 percent ownership over the exclusive resort, and it was during the pandemic lockdown that many trapped there decided to make the place their home rather than just a holiday destination. The local registry shows massive growth in the population between 2019 when there were 2,208 residents and in 2022, when there were 3,572.

Sources indicate that the latest potential buyer to show an interest in acquiring the site has arrived from Saudi Arabia, but their identity is a mystery so far. Negotiations are said to be ongoing, but all indicators suggest that the Middle Eastern bidder is the most keen to strike a deal.

With Sotogrande’s figures filed with the commercial registry showing a 22 percent decrease in profits and the Orion group already working on numerous other big real estate investments in Spain, it’s time to move on. For those looking to take the helm, it will likely be someone wanting a long-term acquisition.