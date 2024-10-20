Sir Chris Hoy reveals he has terminal cancer

By Donna Williams • Updated: 20 Oct 2024 • 0:16 • 2 minutes read

Sir Chris Hoy at the 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony Credit: By Carfax2 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23829738

In an announcement that has shocked the sporting world, Sir Chris Hoy has released the devastating news that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Olympic icon Hoy opened up about the devastating cancer diagnosis in which he has been advised that he has between two to four years to live. Retired British cyclist Sir Chris Hoy was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2023 before undergoing treatment in February this year.

Sir Chris Hoy was diagnosed with cancer after a shoulder strain

After feeling a strain in his shoulder in September last year, Hoy sought medical treatment only to be told by doctors that they had found a tumour. Sadly, following a subsequent scan, they later discovered cancer in his prostate. It is this that has metastasised to his bones, including shoulder, pelvis, spine and ribs. So much so that it has reached the stage where it has become incurable.

Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy has now bravely told his story, having had a year to come to terms with the news that nobody wants to have to face. In an emotional interview with The Sunday Times, he said, “As unnatural as it feels, this is nature. You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.”

‘No-one lives forever’ Sir Chris Hoy bravely tells his children

Sir Chri Hoy is married to Sarra, whom he has two children with, son Callum and daughter Chloe. In talking about his children in the interview, he shared that he had told his children that no-one lives forever but defiantly proclaimed that he hopes to ‘be here for many, many more years.’

Those from the UK consider Sir Chris Hoy a living legend and it is easy to understand why when you look at the medals he has acquired throughout his career. As well as being a six-time Olympic champion, he is also the first Briton to win three gold medals in a single Olympics since swimmer Henry Taylor did so back in 1908. He achieved this incredible feat in the 2008 Summer Olympics held in Beijing. In December of that same year, he also earned another well-deserved accolade: that of BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

A true national treasure, the country must surely be reeling from the news that he has now decided to share so publicly.

