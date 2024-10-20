By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Spanish Language Group Benalmadena
Credit: Al Mika, Google.
Benalmádena is all set for a friendly fiesta of conversation.
A friendly get-together is planned for Sunday, October 27, from 4 PM to 6 PM at Al Mika, located at Las Gaviotas 29, Avda. Antonio Machado 59 in Benalmádena. The organisers invite everyone to brush up on their Spanish, meet new amigos, and enjoy some easygoing banter.
New pals, Spanish lingo, and good vibes – this meet-up is the perfect chance to practice your “¡Holas!” while sipping on café in Benalmádena’s vibrant atmosphere. It’s all about making connections.
Hosted by Dulce: www.meetup.com/learn-spanish-language-and-culture/events
