By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 21:21 • 1 minute read

Spanish Language Group Benalmadena Credit: Al Mika, Google.

Fancy a good olé chat? Spanish chitchat group set to meet in Benalmadena

Benalmádena is all set for a friendly fiesta of conversation.

A friendly get-together is planned for Sunday, October 27, from 4 PM to 6 PM at Al Mika, located at Las Gaviotas 29, Avda. Antonio Machado 59 in Benalmádena. The organisers invite everyone to brush up on their Spanish, meet new amigos, and enjoy some easygoing banter.

New pals, Spanish lingo, and good vibes – this meet-up is the perfect chance to practice your “¡Holas!” while sipping on café in Benalmádena’s vibrant atmosphere. It’s all about making connections.

Hosted by Dulce: www.meetup.com/learn-spanish-language-and-culture/events

Find more exciting social events and gatherings like this one and meet new people in the area.

The Social Section of the Euro Weekly News is packed full of social events around the Costa del Sol.