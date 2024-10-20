Spanish Socialite Showdown Sunday

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 16:10 • 1 minute read

Chatter in Benalmadena: Make new friends; learn fluent Spanish.

Benalmádena – October 27, 2024

Looking for a friendly chinwag en español? Costa del Sol’s language lovers have a date you won’t want to miss! It’s time to brush up on your Spanish, mingle with new amigos, and soak up the social vibes right in the heart of Benalmádena.

When?

Mark your calendars for October 27, 2024. From 4 PM to 6 PM, the doors at Al Mika, located at Las Gaviotas 29, Avda. Antonio Machado 59, will swing open for an afternoon of lively conversations and new connections.

Why go?

It’s more than just a chance to practise your Spanish! This meetup is all about making mates while learning the local lingo—perfect for anyone who’s feeling the Costa del Sol blues and fancies a bit of camaraderie.

No-show? Not cool!

If you RSVP and change your mind, don’t ghost the group – take a sec to cancel! It’s the polite thing to do, after all. As they say, ¡Muchas gracias!

