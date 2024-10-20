By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 16:10
• 1 minute read
Spanish Socialite Showdown Sunday.
Credit: Shutterstock
Chatter in Benalmadena: Make new friends; learn fluent Spanish.
Benalmádena – October 27, 2024
Looking for a friendly chinwag en español? Costa del Sol’s language lovers have a date you won’t want to miss! It’s time to brush up on your Spanish, mingle with new amigos, and soak up the social vibes right in the heart of Benalmádena.
When?
Mark your calendars for October 27, 2024. From 4 PM to 6 PM, the doors at Al Mika, located at Las Gaviotas 29, Avda. Antonio Machado 59, will swing open for an afternoon of lively conversations and new connections.
Why go?
It’s more than just a chance to practise your Spanish! This meetup is all about making mates while learning the local lingo—perfect for anyone who’s feeling the Costa del Sol blues and fancies a bit of camaraderie.
No-show? Not cool!
If you RSVP and change your mind, don’t ghost the group – take a sec to cancel! It’s the polite thing to do, after all. As they say, ¡Muchas gracias!
Find more social events from around the Costa del Sol.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.