Speak easy: A place to find your voice!

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 20 Oct 2024 • 13:09 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Shutterstock. Ready to find your voice, meet some new faces, and maybe even crack a joke or two? Look no further than Marbella Achievers Toastmasters! With weekly meet-ups, this club is your chance to master the art of public speaking without breaking a sweat. The group meets every Wednesday night at 7.45 PM, bringing a mix of speeches, laughs, and the odd pint after the applause dies down.

Next gathering:

October 30 at 7.45 PM CET

What’s all this then?

Toastmasters is the world’s biggest public speaking group, boasting over 350,000 members in a whopping 150 countries! Marbella’s very own “Achievers” club is the place to be every Wednesday, offering prepared speeches, improvisations, workshops, and more—all in a relaxed, friendly setting. It’s the perfect place to conquer those stage fright jitters.

Here’s how it goes down:

Every session kicks off with the “Toastmaster of the Day,” who sets the tone and theme, introducing the stars of the show—YOU! Expect two prepared speeches each night, with members diving into topics ranging from the inspirational to the downright quirky. And don’t worry, everyone gets feedback, not just from an individual “Evaluator” but from the whole gang.

Not just that, there’s a role for everyone:

The Ah Counter—catching all those sneaky filler words

The Body Language Evaluator—helping you strut your stuff on stage

The Grammarian—giving you the lowdown on your lingo

The Timer—keeping things ticking over

There’s even a chance to recite poetry, try your hand at stand-up, or rehearse that big business presentation you’ve been sweating over. And the star of the show? “Table Topics,” where members jump into an impromptu speech with just a few seconds to think. The topics range from the serious to the silly, but the aim is always the same—have a blast!

First time? Don’t fret!

Newbies can join in the fun with Table Topics or simply kick back and enjoy the show. There’s no pressure to speak—just come along, soak up the atmosphere, and see what it’s all about.

And when the show’s over…

The fun doesn’t stop when the speeches do! After each 90-minute meeting, the gang heads to a nearby bar for a well-deserved drink and a cheeky snack. It’s the perfect time to unwind and get to know your fellow Achievers.

Why join the fun?

Boost your confidence

Polish up those communication skills

Sharpen your negotiation game

Perfect your pitch

Learn to lead

Think faster than you can say “Ah, um, well…”

Meet new mates

And most importantly… Have a laugh!

What’s the damage?

It’s a bargain, folks! Your first few sessions are absolutely free. After that, it’s just 3€ per meeting once you’re a member. Can’t beat it, to be fair, right?

So, what are you waiting for? Dust off your best speech and go along on Wednesday, October 30, on the campus of Les Roches Marbella Global Hospitality Education. Location: Les Roches Marbella.

The Marbella Achievers are ready to give you a warm welcome and a chance to show off your speaking skills!

