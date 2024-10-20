By John Smith • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 11:50 • 1 minute read

Monique and Bosco, a little dog with a big heart Credit: Monique Rittstam

The first time that Monique Rittstam travelled from her home in Sweden to Marbella was 1998, when she and her parents enjoyed their first holiday in Spain.

The two ladies enjoyed the beach whilst Monique’s father enjoyed the golf although everyone ended up with sunburn but that didn’t stop them from returning regularly.

Permanent move to Spain in 2007

As Monique explained, “after my mother decided to move to Marbella permanently, it seemed crazy to keep travelling to see her, so I decided it was time to move and settled in my favourite Spanish city in 2007.”

“Much as I loved Sweden and the people, it was the weather that was the final decider and I am so pleased that I made the move, so much so that if people ask if I miss home, I say this is home”.

New Age Beauty benefits from the assistance of Bosco

Monique set up New Age Beauty in Marbella, within walking distance of her apartment and her favourite assistant is Bosco the Chihuahua who loves to help by greeting customers.

The business which offers everything a woman needs is popular but according to Monique “we were inundated by customers from The Netherlands who came over for the recent Marbella 4 Days Walking event.”

Although Monique speaks a number of languages including Spanish, she is careful to keep away from local bureaucracy by entrusting everything to a local and efficient Gestor.

Recommends Marbella as a place for Swedes to settle

When asked if she would advise other Swedes to settle in Marbella the answer was an unequivocable Yes but warned “you will miss being able to turn on the tap and enjoy fresh, clear, drinking water”.

