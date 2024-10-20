Storm Ashley: classed possible threat to life

By Gemma Middleton •
The first named UK storm of the season, Storm Ashley, is expected to bring winds of up to 80mph in some areas of the country. Scotland and Northern Ireland have been issued with a yellow warning for wind and heavy rain is also expected across various parts of the UK.
Storm Ashley is “likely” to bring a threat of injuries and danger to life, the Met Office has reported, and an amber warning has been issued for the northwest of Scotland, which will run until midnight tonight. The weather service is warning that “injuries and danger to life are likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.” Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said to expect “very strong and severe gales” on Sunday which would coincide with high spring tides and could result in “very large waves.” The north of Scotland will remain under a yellow warning for wind from midnight until 9 am on Monday.
Further south, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the southwest of England and South Wales until midday on Sunday stating possible disruption may occur to travel due to flooding along with possible interruptions to power supplies. Mr Stroud said gale-force winds are due to continue through to Monday morning meaning “fallen debris and trees” could impact commuters at the start of the week. Winds are expected to ease a little on Monday with rain moving into the South East. The north is expected to remain blustery for much of the week.
