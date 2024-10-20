By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 19:16 • 1 minute read

“Roll with it!”: Torremolinos skate classes glide into action. Credit: Shutterstock.

You’ve got to roll with it, but you’ve got to take your time.

Roll up, roll up! Torremolinos’ fun and interactive skate classes are back and better than ever, perfect for rookies and roller-disco legends alike!

Get your skates on, and get moving. Malaga’s beachfront has become a roller skate heaven, with open-air lessons running every Monday and Wednesday at 8.30 PM sharp. Skate the night away in Torremolinos, with sessions at the stunning Playamar that’ll have you gliding smoother than a seaside breeze.

Skate away your Mondays and Wednesdays

Fancy perfecting your inline moves or mastering those classic quad skates? Look no further. These sessions promise to suit all levels – whether you’re a beginner barely keeping your balance or a seasoned skater ready to show off your spins.

And it’s not just about the wheels, it’s about the vibes! For just 5 euros a class, you’ll be cruising along with fellow skaters, learning the art of balance and flow, and all the while soaking in the relaxed atmosphere of Playamar.

Fun and social for just a fiver!

The social skating classes are running throughout October and into November. Here’s the schedule to roll into your calendar:

Oct 21, 23, 28, 30 @ 8:30 PM

Nov 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20 @ 8:30 PM

Each class runs for 1 hour and 15 minutes. That’s enough time to master the basics, crack a smile, and maybe even make some new skating friends.

The classes are held at Paseo Marítimo Torremolinos. Just head over to Supermercado Supermarket, and you’ll find yourself in the right spot to start skating. Need directions? Here’s a handy link to the location: Playamar Skate Spot.

Ready to join in? Just drop a message on WhatsApp to 606662270 and roll your way to a skating good time. Don’t miss your chance to be part of Malaga’s hottest (and coolest!) seaside skate scene. See you on the beachfront!

Are you looking to get social and meet new people in the area?

There are loads more social events around the Costa del Sol.