Vera Lions raise over €3,000 at lip sync event

By Nina Cook • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 18:02 • 1 minute read

The Vera Lions Lip Sync Competition raised over €3,000 for charity, with performances from 21 acts entertaining over 200 guests. | Credit: Wikipedia

On Saturday, 5th October, the Vera & District Lions hosted their Lip Sync Competition at Tito’s Space, attracting over 200 guests.

With tickets priced at just €6, attendees enjoyed a star-studded evening filled with fun and entertainment. The event, expertly hosted by Kay Frances with a guest appearance from “Kevin & Perry,” featured 21 acts who performed in two groups, each raising funds for the Lions through sponsorship.

Performances included fan favourites like Bananarama’s Venus, Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time, and ABBA’s Thank You for the Music, to name just a few. The winners of the evening were Julie Myers Alejo as Cilla Black, Zoe’s Girls as ABBA, and Kathie Embleton as Suzi Quatro, who also raised the most sponsorship.

The event raised over €3,000, with more donations still coming in from GoFundMe pages. Funds will go toward Asprodalba’s second residential centre, a project the Lions have been supporting. The Lions also aid local causes like Vera Foodbank, Albox Foodbank, and provide assistance for hospital transport, equipment, and care.

Special thanks went to Jackie Miles Kirby for organising the event and to all the volunteers, performers, and local businesses who helped make the evening a success. The audience’s generosity during the Envelope Collection added to the fantastic total raised.

