By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 17:25 • 1 minute read

Visit the biggest Buddhist temple in Europe! Credit: Templo budista Kadampa (KMC España - Centro de Meditación Kadampa)

Peace, prayers, and free tours: Your guide to temple schedule.

Visit the largest Buddhist temple in Europe! Free guided tours and meditation sessions are set to make Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays your new spiritual fix at the biggest Buddhist temple in Europe, nestled in Alhaurín el Grande. Here’s the inside scoop on everything you need to know, from tours to meditations to that perfect cup of tranquillity at the Café de la Paz.

Free tours kick off

Mark your calendars, meditation fans! The free guided tours at the Kadampa Meditation Centre start on October 23, 2024, at 1 PM, running every Wednesday until December 4, 2024. And if Wednesdays don’t fit your schedule, fret not! The temple opens its peaceful doors for free tours every Saturday and Sunday, with a special focus on English-speaking visitors every Sunday.

Spiritual schedule for Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays:

12.30-1 PM – Warm welcome and reception; make yourself at home!

1 – 1.30 PM – Free guided tour of the temple. Find out what Buddhist symbols actually mean.

1.30 – 1.50 PM – Sink into a free guided meditation. Breathe in peace, breathe out stress.

2 PM- Feeling peckish? Grab an optional lunch for just €9. Pre-booking is required by 10 AM on the same day through the website.

Cafe and class times: coffee with a side of calm

The temple’s Café de la Paz is the perfect spot to unwind or chat with fellow spiritual seekers:

Wednesdays : 11 AM – 7 PM

Saturdays & Sundays : 11.30 AM – 4 PM

And for those who want to deepen their mindfulness practice.

Don’t miss out!

With spots for the free tours filling up fast, you’ll want to book your visit ASAP. Head over to meditaenmalaga.org for more details and to secure your place.

