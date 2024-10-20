By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 20 Oct 2024 • 17:25
• 1 minute read
Visit the biggest Buddhist temple in Europe!
Credit: Templo budista Kadampa (KMC España - Centro de Meditación Kadampa)
Visit the largest Buddhist temple in Europe! Free guided tours and meditation sessions are set to make Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays your new spiritual fix at the biggest Buddhist temple in Europe, nestled in Alhaurín el Grande. Here’s the inside scoop on everything you need to know, from tours to meditations to that perfect cup of tranquillity at the Café de la Paz.
Free tours kick off
Mark your calendars, meditation fans! The free guided tours at the Kadampa Meditation Centre start on October 23, 2024, at 1 PM, running every Wednesday until December 4, 2024. And if Wednesdays don’t fit your schedule, fret not! The temple opens its peaceful doors for free tours every Saturday and Sunday, with a special focus on English-speaking visitors every Sunday.
Spiritual schedule for Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays:
Cafe and class times: coffee with a side of calm
The temple’s Café de la Paz is the perfect spot to unwind or chat with fellow spiritual seekers:
And for those who want to deepen their mindfulness practice.
Don’t miss out!
With spots for the free tours filling up fast, you’ll want to book your visit ASAP. Head over to meditaenmalaga.org for more details and to secure your place.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
