Walk on the wild side with Pathers Fuengirola

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 20 Oct 2024 • 19:42 • 2 minutes read

Pathers Fuengirola invite you to walk on the wild side! Credit: Photo: Pathers Fuengirola group

Join the Pathers for an epic hike – stunning views, fresh air, and a bargain ride!

Lace up those walking boots and grab your water bottle, because the Pathers Fuengirola are hitting the trails again! On Sunday, November 10, this adventurous bunch is setting off for a breathtaking hike up to the historic Casa del Guarda in Coín. And trust us – you won’t want to miss the views!

Stroll through Sierra de Mijas’ stunning scenery.

Meeting at 9:30 AM at the Recinto Ferial de La Cala, this public hiking group is promising a trip to remember. From there, they’ll head up towards Alhaurín, taking a scenic detour past the famous Ciudad del Cine, just 25 minutes from Marbella.

The hike itself kicks off at 9 AM from the Ciudad del Cine, winding through the stunning Sendero Canteras Azules and leading up to the Casa del Guarda. Expect jaw-dropping vistas of the Sierra de Mijas and a brand-new panoramic bench perfect for a memorable snap. Keep your eyes peeled for views of Alhaurín and the sparkling Mediterranean Sea.

Two pit stops to savour the views.

It’s not all an uphill struggle though – the Pathers have planned two rest stops along the way, so you can soak up the serene forest atmosphere and snap those perfect Instagram shots. The hike will wrap up around 1 PM, with the group expected to return to Fuengirola by 2.30 PM.

Euro-savvy prices & discounts for kids.

Now for the nitty-gritty: how much will this adventure cost? The price varies depending on your membership status and if you’re coming as part of a group. Not a member? No worries – you can message the organisers via WhatsApp at 623032406 for more info. Plus, there’s a discount for kids under 12, and it’s free for under 8s.

Bargain transport – just €4 a seat.

Not up for driving? The Pathers have you covered! You can grab a seat in one of the group’s vehicles for just €4 each way. But don’t dither – spaces are limited, so book your spot before they’re snapped up.

A word from the wise (guides).

All hikers will be covered by civil liability and accident insurance during the outing, but make sure you stick to the guide’s instructions to stay safe. And remember, the drivers won’t be making extra stops.

So, what are you waiting for? Escape the rat race and join the Pathers Fuengirola for a wild walk in the hills. It’s the perfect way to disconnect, get some fresh air, and make the most of the Costa del Sol’s natural beauty. Get those hiking boots ready and see you on the trail!

