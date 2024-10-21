Alborán Golf hosts first charity tournament for Cruz Roja Almería

By Nina Cook • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 16:32 • 1 minute read

Alborán Golf Charity Tournament: a sunny day filled with sport, community, and philanthropy. | Credit: andalucia.org

On 19th October 2024, Alborán Golf in Retamar, Almería, hosted the inaugural Solidarity Golf Tournament in support of Cruz Roja Almería.

Cruz Roja’s 160th anniversary

The event, marking Cruz Roja’s 160th anniversary, brought together around 100 participants for a day filled with sport, philanthropy, and community spirit. This special occasion highlighted Cruz Roja’s long-standing dedication to humanitarian work, with over 176,000 interventions carried out in Almería last year alone​.

Golfers competed in three mixed categories using the stableford individual format, with a shotgun start at 9 am. Participants enjoyed not only the competition but also the spirit of giving back, with the tournament aiming to support Cruz Roja’s vital projects helping vulnerable individuals across the province. The event concluded with a cocktail gathering, followed by a raffle and an awards ceremony, adding to the overall fundraising effort​.

Ayuntamiento de Almería backed Aloborán Golf tournament

The tournament received significant backing from local businesses and the Ayuntamiento de Almería, who were key to making the event possible. Organisers expressed their hopes that the tournament will become an annual fixture in Almería’s charity calendar, combining the love of sport with social responsibility. Francisco Venegas, the manager of Alborán Golf, praised the collaboration, noting that the course conditions were ideal for such a special and meaningful event​.

