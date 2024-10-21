Almería agricultural campaign faces challenges

By Nina Cook •
Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 16:16
• 1 minute read
Almería’s 2023-24 agricultural campaign saw increased production but lower profits. | Credit: agroautentico
Almería’s 2023-24 agricultural season has been marked by a mixed performance.
While production levels rose slightly, many crops experienced price declines, leading to reduced profits for local farmers. The province saw a 3.1% increase in production, with nearly 1.8 million tonnes of food sold between September and March. However, this rise in volume was offset by significant price drops, particularly for key crops such as eggplant and zucchini, where prices fell by 33% and 19%, respectively.
Despite these challenges, watermelon and melon producers saw positive results, with watermelon prices increasing by 28% and melon by 13%. These were the only two crops that maintained profitability this season. However, many other crops, including peppers, suffered from both lower prices and increased production costs, driven by inflation and rising energy prices.
Although some crops did achieve higher yields, farmers faced additional struggles due to higher costs in fertilisers, energy, and transport. This combination of increased production but reduced profitability highlights the difficult circumstances for farmers in the region.
In general, the 2023-24 campaign is seen as transitional, with hopes for more stable prices in the future to help maintain Almería’s competitiveness in the agricultural sector. Overall, despite increased exports, the sector continues to grapple with declining margins.
Find more Euro Weekly News.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.