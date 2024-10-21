Almería agricultural campaign faces challenges

By Nina Cook • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 16:16 • 1 minute read

Almería’s 2023-24 agricultural campaign saw increased production but lower profits. | Credit: agroautentico

Almería’s 2023-24 agricultural season has been marked by a mixed performance.

While production levels rose slightly, many crops experienced price declines, leading to reduced profits for local farmers. The province saw a 3.1% increase in production, with nearly 1.8 million tonnes of food sold between September and March. However, this rise in volume was offset by significant price drops, particularly for key crops such as eggplant and zucchini, where prices fell by 33% and 19%, respectively.

Despite these challenges, watermelon and melon producers saw positive results, with watermelon prices increasing by 28% and melon by 13%. These were the only two crops that maintained profitability this season. However, many other crops, including peppers, suffered from both lower prices and increased production costs, driven by inflation and rising energy prices.

Reduced profits for local farmers in Almería

Although some crops did achieve higher yields, farmers faced additional struggles due to higher costs in fertilisers, energy, and transport. This combination of increased production but reduced profitability highlights the difficult circumstances for farmers in the region.

In general, the 2023-24 campaign is seen as transitional, with hopes for more stable prices in the future to help maintain Almería’s competitiveness in the agricultural sector. Overall, despite increased exports, the sector continues to grapple with declining margins​.

Find more Euro Weekly News.