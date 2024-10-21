Almería celebrates a €1 million Euromillions win in La Cañada!

By Nina Cook • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 16:53 • 1 minute read

The winning €1 million Euromillions ticket was sold in La Cañada, Almería. | Credit: buenavidaspain

A lucky resident of Almería is celebrating after winning €1 million in the Euromillions draw on Friday, 18th October.

The winning ticket was sold at the administration located in La Cañada, on Carretera de Níjar. This significant prize comes from “El Millón,” a special game within the Euromillions lottery that guarantees one winner in Spain per draw, regardless of the main Euromillions results.

Euromillions awards €1 million in Almería

In addition to “El Millón,” Euromillions is known for offering some of the biggest lottery prizes in Europe, with jackpots frequently reaching hundreds of millions of euros. The game is played across nine countries, including Spain, the UK, and France, and players can win life-changing amounts by matching the five main numbers and two lucky stars.

The winning code made the ticket holder the sole recipient of this substantial prize in Spain. The news has sparked excitement in the area, with many locals celebrating the success of their fellow citizen. While the identity of the winner remains unknown, congratulations have been pouring in from the local community.

This win continues a lucky streak for the province of Almería, which has experienced several notable lottery wins this year. Meanwhile, the main Euromillions jackpot, which went unclaimed, will continue to grow, increasing the excitement for future draws, with potential prizes exceeding €100 million. Locals are now eagerly awaiting the next draw, hoping for another lucky win as the Eurobote continues to rise, offering even larger potential prizes in upcoming events.

