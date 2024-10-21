Almería celebrates a €1 million Euromillions win in La Cañada!

By Nina Cook •
Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 16:53
• 1 minute read
The winning €1 million Euromillions ticket was sold in La Cañada, Almería. | Credit: buenavidaspain
A lucky resident of Almería is celebrating after winning €1 million in the Euromillions draw on Friday, 18th October.
The winning ticket was sold at the administration located in La Cañada, on Carretera de Níjar. This significant prize comes from “El Millón,” a special game within the Euromillions lottery that guarantees one winner in Spain per draw, regardless of the main Euromillions results.
In addition to “El Millón,” Euromillions is known for offering some of the biggest lottery prizes in Europe, with jackpots frequently reaching hundreds of millions of euros. The game is played across nine countries, including Spain, the UK, and France, and players can win life-changing amounts by matching the five main numbers and two lucky stars.
The winning code made the ticket holder the sole recipient of this substantial prize in Spain. The news has sparked excitement in the area, with many locals celebrating the success of their fellow citizen. While the identity of the winner remains unknown, congratulations have been pouring in from the local community.
This win continues a lucky streak for the province of Almería, which has experienced several notable lottery wins this year. Meanwhile, the main Euromillions jackpot, which went unclaimed, will continue to grow, increasing the excitement for future draws, with potential prizes exceeding €100 million. Locals are now eagerly awaiting the next draw, hoping for another lucky win as the Eurobote continues to rise, offering even larger potential prizes in upcoming events.
Find more Euro Weekly News.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.