Cacti: a dangerous decoration

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 21:51 • 2 minutes read

A selection of ornamental cacti. Photo Credit, Scott Webb, Pexels

A mayor in Germany has banned the popular ornamental decoration plant from municipal buildings. Why? Because one person got too close and wound up needing medical care.

Ulrich Schulte, the mayor of Plettenberg, which is located close to Dusseldorf, is concerned that what was a minor injury to a grown man could pose a serious risk to a child. The incident happened within a local school building, and although the true cause and nature of the injured man´s wounds have not been disclosed, the mayor was quick to issue a statement to local government employees.

Within the statement Schulte insisted that all forms of cacti be removed from municipal spaces such as schools, government offices and nurseries. The mayor, fearing judgement, added that “Even if the order seem[ed] adventurous, superfluous or ridiculous to some” it was a necessary and logical decision regarding the health and safety of employees and children alike [Sky News, 16/10/2024].

If deeming cacti a danger to the community seems over the top, let´s take a look at some other odd rules, laws and regulations

Germany isn´t the only country in Europe to have issued bans that are considered to be a little bit eccentric. In France it is apparently illegal to name a pet pig `Napoleon´, as it is considered an insult to the emperor of the same name [Darcy King, St. Christopher´s Inns, 18/06/2018]. There is also a limit on the amount of ketchup allowed to be consumed in schools, with consumption of the popular children´s condiment being carefully controlled since October 2011 [Jim White, The Telegraph, 05/10/2011].

Italy, meanwhile, could be up for criticism for its rather sexist and un-politically correct laws that state that a man is prohibited from wearing a skirt but is allowed to pinch a girl´s bottom, whilst a woman could face a fine if she insults a man by saying he has `no balls´ [SDC International Movers].

According to various sources on the web, in Switzerland it is strictly forbidden to recite poetry whilst skiing, although how this is monitored is a mystery. It´s also illegal to flush the toilet after 22:00 if you live in an apartment block, and recycling on a Sunday – the original holy day of rest – is banned, and could result in a fine or a couple of nights in jail [Sean Mowbray, The Culture trip, 02/10/2024].

UK laws are not exempt from weirdness, with an old English law prohibiting people from dying within the House of Parliament, whilst in Scotland it is apparently obligatory to allow someone access to one´s toilet should they knock on the door asking to do so, and a Scotsman who is discovered to be wearing underwear beneath his kilt is said to be liable of a fine of two beers [Meeroona, Travel Away, 26/04/2021].

In Spain, one could be fined for walking in public topless or scantily clad, and it is illegal to drive wearing sandals or flip-flops (although this measure is defended as being for health and safety, with sturdier footwear being considered safer to drive in).

The Euro Weekly News would love to know what other weird or downright perplexing rules our readers have come across during their travels!