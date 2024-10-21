By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 21 Oct 2024 • 14:49 • 2 minutes read

Quidditch World Cup in Belgium inspired by Harry Potter books Credit:X:@HPotterUniverse

The Quidditch World Cup will be hosted by Belgium next year as teams across the globe prepare for Harry Potter-style sporting action.

For all Harry Potter fans out there, the news that the most unique and spellbinding World Cup games are coming to Brussels has come as a welcome surprise. The Quidditch World Cup will be reuniting players of the sport from 20 countries in Belgium for a tournament that turns Harry Potter fantasy into a sporting reality.

For over a decade, people in Belgium have been playing quadball, which is a mixed contact sport using a variety of balls yet with one special difference – it is inspired by the school of wizardry itself – the game played by the students at Hogwarts in JK Rowling’s best selling Harry Potter series. Despite being fairly unheard of in the non-wizardry world, the spot will be placed firmly in the limelight in Tubize, a small Walloon town 25 kilometres to the south of Brussels. The chosen venue will be the Proximus Basecamp, which will be magically converted into a Quidditch field for July 11-13 2025.

Brussels proudly hosts Quidditch World Cup and envisages victory

Belgium applied for the games to be held there and now is reaping the rewards of its fervour. Laurens Grinwis Plaat Stultjes, former board member of the European federation, and in charge of Belgium’s application, said: “This is an incredible milestone for the sport.” She added: “Brussels and Tubize will not only host the best quadball teams in the world, but they will also define the future of the sport. A dedicated stadium for quadball is a game-changer. It shows how our sport is growing and can stand on its own feet as a major international competition.”

The Belgian Quadball Federation comprises a collection of teams from across the country to form the Belgian national team, the “Gryffins.” The team has its sights set on winning the championship. Since 2018, it has not figured in the top three, despite hosting the sport’s European Championship three times.

Hopes that Quidditch World Cup can become a real sporting phenomenon

Harry Potter fans should gear up for the Quidditch World Cup, where their favorite team’s victory could be just as magical as any other championship. As this unique sport continues to grow, it is a perfect opportunity to showcase how fantasy can truly become reality. With more promotion and excitement, Quidditch has the potential to enchant audiences and inspire a whole new wave of fans.

