Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

Published: 21 Oct 2024

Shop Till You Drop

Torrevieja is now offering shopping vouchers for sale, available until October 31, while supplies last.

These vouchers can be used at participating stores from November 1 to December 31 (inclusive).

To purchase the vouchers, buyers must be over 18 years old and resident of Torrevieja.

Each person can buy up to €100 worth of vouchers, allowing for a total spending of €200 at the participating locations.

Grab your vouchers online at torrevieja.bonoconsumo.es.

Additionally, a contact number has been established for enquiries or issues: (+34) 865 942 361 and (+34) 617 294 443. There is also a technical support service available via email at soporte@bonoconsumo.net.

Benferri Buzz

The seventh Benferri Trade Fair will take place over the weekend of October 26 and 27, offering a showcase of local businesses.

The fair will be held on Calle José María Puchaes, where a variety of stalls will display a wide range of products and special offers from local vendors.

The fair opens at 11.00.AM and will host activities for visitors of all ages.

Children can enjoy inflatables and workshops, available both in the morning and afternoon.

On Saturday at 7:00.PM, the event will feature a live concert by Aire Puro, while Sunday’s entertainment will be provided by the Stolen group.

Wellness Walk

On October 29, Benejúzar will hold a walk to commemorate International Mental Health Day.

The event will start at the Town Hall at 10:00.AM. For more information or to register, interested participants can email sasembajosegura@gmail.com or call (+34) 623115830.

Nordic Challenge

On Sunday, December 1, the II Nordic Walking Trophy “Ermita de Algorfa” will take place starting at 9:30.AM in Algorfa.

The event is open to everyone, and all family members with different fitness levels can participate. There will be a 7.5 km non-competitive promotion category and a children’s category to ensure no one is left out.

The registration period is now open!

You can sign up for the Algorfa Nordic Walking event until November 27 at 8:00.PM on the website: alcanzatumeta.es.

Weekend getaways

Starting November 5, train connections between Alicante and Valencia will be enhanced with the addition of two new Euromed services, aimed at making weekend leisure travel more accessible. This initiative is designed to improve mobility between the two cities, providing travellers with new opportunities for getaways and visits to family and friends.

On Saturdays, the Euromed train departing from Barcelona at 8:15.AM will stop in Valencia at 11:19.AM before continuing to Alicante.

On Sundays, a new connection will facilitate return trips to Valencia. The Euromed train will leave Alicante at 12:35.PM, arriving in Valencia at 3:02.PM before continuing to Barcelona, where it will arrive at 6:19.PM.

Spooky Fest

Granja de Rocamora Council has shared details about its Halloween event set for Thursday, October 31, at the Municipal Auditorium.

This year, the celebration will include a snack, with proceeds benefiting CES Gaticox, a group dedicated to neutering cats from local feline colonies.

The event will kick off at 6:30.PM, featuring music, a photocall, inflatables for children, and a haunted house from 7:00.PM to 9:00.PM.

There will also be prizes for kids in two age groups: 0-6 years and 7-12 years. Awards include best costume, scariest costume, and best recycled-material costume, with two winners in each category.

Enjoy chocolate cake and drinks which will be available at a bar.

Savings splash

Monforte del Cid has launched its 2024 shopping voucher campaign aimed at boosting local commerce. This initiative will be active until November 10 and is designed to revitalise the municipality’s commercial and hospitality sectors, featuring the participation of 20 local businesses.

Residents can purchase online vouchers through the official monfortebonoconsumo.es.

Vouchers are strictly personal and non-transferable. While individuals over 65 may be accompanied by a family member, only the voucher holder can request the consumer voucher on their behalf. Additionally, only card payments will be accepted; cash payments are not allowed.

Each person, regardless of whether they are residents or non-residents of Monforte del Cid, can purchase a maximum of €200 in vouchers, paying just €100. Within this limit, participants can choose from the following voucher types: €20 vouchers, which require a payment of €10, and €50 vouchers, which require a payment of €25.