Costa Blanca South: Social Scene

By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 17:27 • 3 minutes read

Image: Rob Lewis - Phil Collins Tribute / Facebook.

Collins Magic

Tradewinds Bar La Fuente is excited to present Rob Lewis with The Phil Collins Show.

At times, with your eyes closed, it will feel as if Phil Collins himself is performing right in front of you.

With nearly 25 years of experience, Rob brings the charisma and talent to make any event unforgettable. He performs all of Phil Collins’ greatest hits, along with a few Genesis classics, adding extra variety to the show.

Previously a member of ‘The Sharp Cuts,’ Rob has performed across the UK, Europe, and even in Dubai. He has appeared at prestigious events like the Cork Jazz Festival, the “Heartbeat” TV series wrap party, Covent Garden, and the Grosvenor Hotel’s Legends show. In 2005, he also appeared on Stars in Their Eyes.

Expect multiple costume changes, props, and an evening packed with entertainment. The show takes place on Wednesday, October 30, starting at 8:30.PM. Reserving a table is highly recommended.

Tradewinds Bar is located at Centro Comercial La Fuente, 03189 Dehesa de Campoamor and is open Monday to Friday from 4:00 PM to 2:00 AM, Saturdays from noon until late, and Sundays from 1:00 PM until late.

For more information, visit tradewindsbarspain.com or call (+34) 965 321 728.

Fleetwood Fever

Attention Fleetwood Mac fans! Wild Card will be performing live at Hotel Restaurant Bar Algorfa.

Enjoy the best Fleetwood Mac tribute night on October 26 starting at 9:00.PM

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as Wild Card delivers a stellar performance, featuring all your favourite hits like “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop,” “Rhiannon,” and “Landslide.” Experience the energy and nostalgia of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary music in this must-see show.

Reserve your spot now by emailing reservations@hotelalgorfa.es, visiting Hotel Restaurant Bar Algorfa at Calle Pablo Picasso nº1, Algorfa, or calling (+34) 966 72 97 07.

Poolside Beats

The Cages are heading to Torrevieja’s Marina Bar on Tuesday, October 29.

Enjoy live music from 2:00.PM onwards.

Join the fun with a cocktail in hand and your feet in the pool as The Cages, a fantastic three-piece rock band, perform their wide-ranging set. Expect an afternoon filled with live music, featuring hits from iconic bands like Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Heart, and more.

For more information, visit the Marina Bar at Calle de las Rosas, Torreta 2, Torrevieja, or call (+34) 965 70 59 07.

Mystic encounters

The Madhouse is excited to welcome psychic medium Linda Sheppard on November 1.

Linda Sheppard is a highly regarded medium, both in the UK and internationally. She is known for her precise mediumship demonstrations and one-on-one readings, offering clear evidence of life after death. Her warm personality and sense of humour make her even more appreciated.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, with the event starting at 7:30 PM. Tickets are €15 and must be booked in advance.

For further details, visit madhouseonline.eu, message via WhatsApp at (+34) 711 08 35 29, or visit The Madhouse at Tiro de Pichon, Calle República Dominicana, Orihuela.

Charity Dash

The Club, Quesada is organising a charity race night in support of Elche Children’s Care Home (ECCH) on Monday, October 28.

The first race begins around 7:30.PM, so be sure to arrive early to secure your seats and enjoy the fun.

For more details, visit theclubquesada.es, call (+34) 966 717 028, or stop by The Club at Calle Toledo, 24, 03170 Ciudad Quesada, Alicante.

The ECCH is a registered charity run entirely by volunteers who work to raise funds to cover the needs of the children, providing essential items the home cannot otherwise afford.

Every penny raised goes directly towards supporting the children’s everyday needs, such as school supplies, clothing, extracurricular activities, and holiday trips.

Donations also help fund vocational training and resources for 16 to 18-year-olds to prepare them for life after leaving the home at age 18.

For more information about ECCH, visit their website at ecch.es.