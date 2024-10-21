Don’t miss the 21st Al-Arbuli food festival in Arboleas

By Nina Cook • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 18:09 • 1 minute read

Arroz con pelotas, a regional speciality featured at the XXI Jornadas Gastronómicas Al-Arbuli in Arboleas. | Credit: cookpad

The 21st Jornadas Gastronómicas Al-Arbuli (Al-Arbuli Gastronomic Days) food festival is running in Arboleas from the 21st until the 27th of October.

This week-long festival honours the legacy of the 14th-century scientist from Granada, Al-Arbuli, who played a key role in classifying foods and influencing local cuisine.

Jornadas Gastronómicas Al-Arbuli includes a variety of activities

The festival includes a variety of activities that highlight the rich gastronomic and cultural heritage of the area, including cooking workshops, demonstrations of traditional techniques, and more. One of the main draws is the Ruta de la Tapa (tapas route), where local restaurants are offering traditional tapas inspired by ancient recipes, allowing visitors to sample regional delicacies such as migas and arroz con pelotas.

A craft market featuring local artisans also runs alongside the food events, offering the perfect opportunity to discover handmade goods, from pottery to textiles and more.

If you’re eager to learn more about the history of the region, don’t miss the roundtable discussions with local historians and culinary experts, also taking place during this special week. These discussions delve into Arboleas’ past, including its Nazarí roots, and the lasting influence of Al-Arbuli on the local food culture.

The event is packed with activities, live music, children’s workshops, and more, making it a fantastic outing for the whole family. Don’t miss out on this unique blend of Andalusian tradition, food, and fun, all in the heart of Arboleas!

