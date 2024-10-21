By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Estepona’s giant Ferris wheel takes a bow, but could make a grand return next year!
Crowds are left spinning as Estepona’s star summer attraction bids farewell, but whispers of a comeback are in the air…
Estepona’s giant Ferris wheel, which stole the spotlight all summer, has finally rolled off the scenic Paseo Marítimo. Installed back in August, the towering 40-metre “noria” was meant to dazzle visitors for just over a month – but thanks to its whirlwind of popularity – it kept turning right up until mid-October. Now, as workers dismantle its towering frame, many are wondering if this is truly goodbye or just a pause for a spin-off next year.
Locals and tourists alike were captivated by the amazing views from the Ferris wheel’s 14 air-conditioned cabins, each capable of seating eight eager riders. From sunset snaps to Instagram-worthy videos, the “noria” quickly became the must-see sight of the summer. What was planned as a brief stint turned into a longer run as demand kept rolling in, extending the ride’s stay until October 13, 2024.
But just as the dust settles from its departure, rumours are already swirling. Sources have hinted that the “noria” could roll back into town next year- and this time, it might stay for even longer!
The Ferris wheel’s spin on the scene was too much of a hit to disappear for good. With talk of a longer stay next year, residents and holidaymakers alike are crossing their fingers for another season of sky-high fun. As Estepona waves goodbye for now, hopes are riding high that it could make a triumphant return – and perhaps stick around to keep the good times rolling even longer. The “noria” may have taken its final bow this season, but a comeback could be just around the corner.
