Finding a table in Almería on a Monday: Your go-to guide

Casa Sevilla, one of the few restaurants in Almería open on Mondays, known for its delicious Andalusian cuisine. | Credit: Traveler
If you’re in Almería on a Monday and struggling to find a spot to eat, you’re not alone!
Many restaurants, after staying open throughout the weekend—Sundays are a popular day for dining out in Spain—take Monday as their day off. This makes finding a place to eat at the start of the week a bit more challenging. But don’t worry, a few local gems remain open and ready to serve up delicious food.
Casa Sevilla is a favourite, known for its traditional Andalusian cuisine. If you’re in the mood for something different, check out Tetería Almedina for a unique blend of Moroccan-inspired dishes. Bar Bonillo, another reliable option, serves up excellent tapas, perfect for a light bite or a hearty meal.
To avoid disappointment, be sure to book ahead, as these spots are often busy. If you’re flexible with your time, try visiting a bit earlier or later than usual to dodge the lunch rush. It’s also a good idea to call the restaurants beforehand to confirm availability or even try some of the quieter eateries just off the beaten path.
Planning to visit Almería? Don’t forget to pencil in your Monday meal in advance to fully enjoy this foodie city without the stress and disappointment of finding out it’s closed. With a bit of preparation, you’ll be all set for a fantastic culinary experience!
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
