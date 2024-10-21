Finland’s music scene pushed by superfans

By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 21 Oct 2024 • 13:01 • 1 minute read

A finnish music band performing live Photo by Nicholas Green on Unsplash

‘The Music Listening in Finland’ 2024 survey, commissioned by IFPI Finland and Teosto and conducted by Norstat, polled over 1,000 Finns between the ages of 13 and 75. The study aimed to shed light on Finnish music fans’ listening habits and dedication to the Finnish music industry.

‘Superfans’ are the drive behind Finland’s music industry

The survey also revealed that Finland is home to two million music enthusiasts, with more than 50,000 identified as superfans. Superfans are not the same as other fans. They are far more dedicated to their favourite artists and will pay to join online fan communities, purchase exclusive concert tickets, and actively engage with other fans online. “Superfans show exceptional dedication, travelling long distances for concerts and actively engaging in fan communities,” says Kari Tervonen, Roadmap Director at Omnicom Media Group. “Their commitment plays a crucial role in shaping the music industry, as record companies increasingly look to tap into this passionate demographic.”

Hardcore fans will purchase merchandise and sign up for their favourite artist’s newsletters

Superfans are closely followed by what is deemed as ‘Hardcore fans.’ Hardcore fans are those who collect merchandise and follow their favourite artists on free social media platforms. They are only a step away from becoming superfans. Hardcore fans will often sign up to their favourite artist’s newsletters and will purchase tickets as soon as they become available. The survey discovered that Finnish-language pop is the favourite genre followed closely by hip-hop/rap. Finnish music artists have made an impact during 2024 with many local artists topping the charts on Spotify.