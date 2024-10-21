By Johanna Gardener • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 16:36 • 1 minute read

Wreaths are laid at the foot of Admiral Lord Nelson's statue in Gibraltar Credit:X:@MODGibraltar

Over 200 years after the Battle of Trafalgar, a memorial service has been held at the Trafalgar Cemetery in Gibraltar.

The ceremony took place on Friday marking the sea battle which was fought on October 21 1805 between the navies of France and Spain and rival British naval forces.

Battle of Trafalgar, 1805 commemorated by residents and esteemed guests

The special ceremony was attended by residents of Gibraltar, as well as some renowned faces. Local dignitaries including the Governor; Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, Commander British Forces Gibraltar (CBF) Commodore Tom Guy, the Mayor Carmen Gomez, and British Forces Gibraltar representatives. Members of the Royal Navy commemorated the occasion by laying wreathes at the foot of the statue of Admiral Lord Nelson and Commanding Officers of the Royal Navy and Commanding Officer of Gibraltar Squadron did the same inside the cemetery.

Prayers and blessings were read at the memorial service, led by Chaplain Father Danny Hernandez and Sir Ben, the Chief Minister and Commodore Guy also participated in delivering readings and orations. The ceremony closed with a bugle rendition of the Last Post, prompting a two-minute silence before concluding the service.

Most significant battle fought at sea during the 19th century

Taking place in Cape Trafalgar in southwestern Spain, the Battle of Trafalgar ended with a British victory, allowing Britain to maintain its status as world’s largest sea power, which it had held for 100 years. Britain’s winning fleet were captained by Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson who was killed in the conflict. Effectively, those attending the ceremony were reminded that it was the most significant battle fought at sea during the 19th century.

The Battle of Trafalgar serves as a powerful reminder, especially in times of current conflict, of the enduring values of human life, solidarity, and national loyalty. It urges us to honor our heritage and learn from the past, emphasizing the significance of unity and the sacrifices made for our nation’s future. Remembering such pivotal moments helps us to reflect on the lessons of history as we navigate today’s challenges.

