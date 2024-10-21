By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 10:33 • 2 minutes read

A-366 carriageway clashes cause daily commuter chaos. The socialist councillors in the Málaga City Council: Salvador Trujillo (left), Jorge Quero (centre), and Carmen Martín (right). - PSOE. Credit: PSOE.

Critics demand double-lane lifeline to end A-366 bottleneck between Málaga and Alhaurín de la Torre.

The battle over the A-366 rages on, with frustrated commuters stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic each morning, as critics lay the blame squarely at the feet of the ruling conservative party “Partido Popular”. It’s a classic case of “two lanes better than one” as the Spanish labour party (“PSOE”) rallies for a second carriageway to end the daily struggle for drivers between Málaga and Alhaurín de la Torre.

Jorge Quero, Málaga’s mobility maestro for the PSOE, didn’t mince his words, dubbing the A-366 a “blind spot” in the PP’s transport policies. He pointed the finger at “shoddy housing strategies” that he says have pushed many of the city’s residents out of Málaga and into neighbouring towns like Alhaurín de la Torre, leading to a migration mess and a traffic tangle. “The morning rush is a result of malagueños being priced out of their own city… no thanks to the lack of affordable housing,” Quero blasted.

With his sights set on resolving the A-366 snarl-up, Quero has called on Málaga’s mayor, Francisco de la Torre, to put his foot on the accelerator and chat with Junta President Juanma Moreno. The demand? A two-lane solution that keeps cars moving, alongside better public transport options. A bike lane is also in Quero’s crosshairs, aiming to make life easier for those eco-friendly Alhaurinos who fancy a safer cycle to the coast.

And Quero’s not alone in this crusade. Salvador Trujillo, the PSOE’s man in Churriana, is gearing up to bring the motion to the City Council’s Mobility Committee. “Every morning, the complaints roll in like the traffic itself,” Trujillo said. “People are turning to us because they’re fed up with waiting for answers from their local councils.” He’s urging the Junta to take action on what he’s calling a “traffic trauma.”

“Show me the money, show me the lane!”

Trujillo insists that there’s cash and space aplenty to make the dual-carriage dream a reality. “Thousands are stuck every morning, risking road rage and accidents just to make it to work. It’s high time Paco de la Torre came down here and saw it with his own eyes,” Trujillo challenged.

David Márquez, PSOE’s voice in Alhaurín de la Torre, echoed the sentiments. “We’ve become a commuter colony for Málaga,” Márquez declared. “Residents are trapped in tailbacks for over 40 minutes, all thanks to a mere mile and a half stretch of road.”

Bicycle solution or pipe dream?

Márquez also backed the call for a new bike path, safely separated from heavy traffic. “It’s time for Villanova, Paco de la Torre, and Juanma Moreno to wake up to the reality – people are pedalling towards a greener future, but they need safe roads to do this,” he urged. “Cycling isn’t just the future; it’s the here and now!”

With the pressure mounting, will Málaga’s leaders take the fast lane to a solution, or will this traffic madness continue to stall progress? Stay tuned, as the battle for the A-366 rumbles on.

Find more news stories like this one from around the Costa del Sol.