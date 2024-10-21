Halloween Concert at the Caves in Benidoleig

By Donna Williams •
If you are a lover of classical music and are looking for a more sophisticated Halloween experience, then this concert is definitely one for you to add to your diary.
Taking place on Saturday November 2 at the Caves in Benidoleig, the acoustics of this incredible venue are sure to add to the ambience.
The concert will comprise the International Choir, 152.8 Chamber Choir, and Dapper Cadence. They are joining forces to unveil the more eerie side of classical music, for example, did you hear about the composer who murdered his wife? Or how about the world-renowned musician whose head was stolen after burial?
All will be revealed as they invite you to join them for an evening of chilling tales of composers, beautifully accompanied by their most haunting works.
The performance will feature talented soloists, a captivating string quartet, and their resident actors who will turn their talents to narrating the spine-tingling stories of murder, betrayal and madness that surround these musical icons.
Further, to get into the spirit (sorry!) of the evening, attendees are encouraged to don their favourite Halloween costumes. As an added incentive, a prize will be awarded for the best attire.
Tickets are priced at €12.50 and can be purchased by visiting this website.
