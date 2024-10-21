By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Luxury yacht fire in Puerto Banus
A lazy Sunday afternoon in Puerto Banús turned into a fiery drama when a luxury yacht went up in flames at the prestigious Pier 8 on Sunday, October 20. The blaze broke out just before 4.30 PM, catching the attention of sunseekers and tourists in the glamorous marina.
Marbella’s emergency services were flooded with calls, as plumes of thick smoke billowed over the coast. At around 4.25 PM, 112 confirmed the chaos: a boat had caught fire, sending panic across the pristine waters of the Costa del Sol.
All hands on deck! The alarm triggered a swift response from the Policía Local, the fire brigade, and even the Guardia Civil. The firefighters arrived in record time, racing against the clock to bring the fire under control. By 4.40 PM, they had the situation managed, ensuring the blaze didn’t spread to neighbouring yachts.
Despite the dramatic scenes, no injuries have been reported, lucky for those aboard and nearby. Sources on the scene were quick to praise the fire brigade’s efficiency in containing the situation before it got out of hand.
This is not the first fire involving vehicles on the Costa del Sol in the past few weeks.
