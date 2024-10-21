Major overhaul planned for San Javier Airport

By Catherine McGeer •
San Javier's tech future begins
The transformation of San Javier’s old airport into a satellite technology hub is underway, marking an exciting development for the region.
President of the Region of Murcia Fernando López Miras announced that the regional government, through the Institute of Development (INFO), will soon launch the project to repurpose the unused facilities. The site will support research into defence and security, as well as the growth of startups and spin-off companies from local universities.
Mayor José Miguel Luengo expressed his enthusiasm, calling the project ‘strategic’ for both San Javier and the entire Murcia region. He noted that it will generate high-skilled jobs and create new opportunities, especially given San Javier’s strong connection to the Air and Space Force.
The €655,000 project includes updating 4,080 square metres of space and adding flexible modules for businesses, training rooms, meeting spaces, and recreational areas. Once complete, the new hub will be a key driver of innovation in satellite technology, offering a boost to the region’s economy and positioning San Javier as a leader in this growing sector.
