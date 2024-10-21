By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 8:18 • 1 minute read

Image: Studio 32.

Isabelle is the newest and youngest recruit for the Studio 32 Christmas Broadway Show.

Fittingly, her main song casts her as the childhood sweetheart of Scrooge from A Christmas Carol, appropriately named Belle.

In her duet with Scrooge (played by Bill Nicolson), Isabelle delivers a soft, haunting voice that has captivated the cast during rehearsals and is sure to bring a few tears to the audience. (Spoiler alert: bring a handkerchief!)

Isabelle is currently studying drama locally and is enhancing her training with the guidance of Nicole, the group’s international singing coach. This opportunity is invaluable for her, as it would be for any young aspiring singer, dancer, or actress wanting to gain firsthand experience in stagecraft.

At just sixteen years old, Isabelle’s maturity and confidence are beyond her years, and the group sees a bright future ahead for her. Studio 32 is excited to showcase her obvious talents to the fullest in this production.

Well done, Isabelle, our Belle!

Tickets are €12 and available at studiothirtytwo.org or by calling (+34) 679 062 272.

In-person tickets can be purchased at Post Room in Benijofar, Cards and More in La Marina, The Card Place in Benijofar, La Bodega supermarket in San Luis, Con Amor in Quesada, Bob’s Bar in La Marina, and The Post Room in Doña Pepa.