By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 21 Oct 2024 • 18:33 • 1 minute read

Miracle doggy! 'Honey' makes it home after rescue. Credit: Lucha Estepona Laura Parra, Facebook.

It’s the tail-wagging news everyone’s been waiting for! Honey, the dog who went missing in Estepona on October 12, is finally back in her family’s arms – but not without some serious dogged determination from her owners.

Honey’s heartbroken family had left her in safe hands while they jetted off to Peru for a much-needed holiday. But while they were soaking up the sun, Honey made a daring escape near Estepona’s Charca de las Nutrias, sparking a massive search effort in the area. Ninety people joined to find her.

As soon as the family got wind of the escape, they dropped everything and dashed back to Spain, booking last-minute flights in a frantic bid to bring Honey home. After heart-wrenching days of hunting high and low, they finally tracked down their runaway rover… inside a nearby house, right in the same neighbourhood where she first went missing. But here’s the twist – they had to hop a fence to get to her!

Desperate, Honey’s owners made the bold move of climbing over a wall to rescue her from the private property where she’d been hiding out. Had she been stolen? Their leap of faith paid off, and Honey is now safe and sound, back where she belongs.

The community of Estepona didn’t hold back in the search either. A huge group of around 90 locals banded together, scouring the area, posting on social media, and spreading the word like wildfire. One pal even plastered missing dog posters on food delivery orders from his shop, giving the search an extra bite.

Thanks to the unwavering efforts of Honey’s family and the support from Estepona residents, this dog’s adventure has a very happy ending.

Honey’s back, her tail’s wagging, and her family couldn’t be more relieved.

Access more news from the Costa del Sol.

Find more news stories in English from around Spain.