By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Updated: 21 Oct 2024 • 18:33 • 1 minute read
Miracle doggy! 'Honey' makes it home after rescue.
Credit: Lucha Estepona Laura Parra, Facebook.
It’s the tail-wagging news everyone’s been waiting for! Honey, the dog who went missing in Estepona on October 12, is finally back in her family’s arms – but not without some serious dogged determination from her owners.
Honey’s heartbroken family had left her in safe hands while they jetted off to Peru for a much-needed holiday. But while they were soaking up the sun, Honey made a daring escape near Estepona’s Charca de las Nutrias, sparking a massive search effort in the area. Ninety people joined to find her.
As soon as the family got wind of the escape, they dropped everything and dashed back to Spain, booking last-minute flights in a frantic bid to bring Honey home. After heart-wrenching days of hunting high and low, they finally tracked down their runaway rover… inside a nearby house, right in the same neighbourhood where she first went missing. But here’s the twist – they had to hop a fence to get to her!
Desperate, Honey’s owners made the bold move of climbing over a wall to rescue her from the private property where she’d been hiding out. Had she been stolen? Their leap of faith paid off, and Honey is now safe and sound, back where she belongs.
The community of Estepona didn’t hold back in the search either. A huge group of around 90 locals banded together, scouring the area, posting on social media, and spreading the word like wildfire. One pal even plastered missing dog posters on food delivery orders from his shop, giving the search an extra bite.
Thanks to the unwavering efforts of Honey’s family and the support from Estepona residents, this dog’s adventure has a very happy ending.
Honey’s back, her tail’s wagging, and her family couldn’t be more relieved.
Access more news from the Costa del Sol.
Find more news stories in English from around Spain.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.