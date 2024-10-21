By Nina Cook • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 22:27 • 1 minute read

‘Mojácar 5 Estrellas’ featured gourmet tapas and live music at the scenic Macenas Mediterranean Resort. | Credit: Oficina turismo Mojacar

The inaugural Mojácar 5 Estrellas festival, held over the weekend at Macenas Mediterranean Resort, was an all-around triumph, attracting over 1,500 people for a unique blend of food and music.

The event, which took place on 18th and 19th October, featured world-class chefs and live performances from popular acts such as Sidecars, Funambulista, and María Yfeu. Guests enjoyed gourmet tapas while dancing to live music, creating a vibrant atmosphere that was a feast for all the senses.

First ever “Mojácar 5 Estrellas” a huge success

Organised by Mojácar Council and partners, the festival aimed to establish itself as a key cultural event, and it certainly succeeded. Attendees praised the seamless combination of top-tier gastronomy, courtesy of Michelin-starred chefs like Javier Torres and Damián González, with spectacular live performances. The picturesque location and great weather added to the overall charm of the festival, making it a memorable weekend for all.

Mojácar 5 Estrellas truly made its mark as a must-visit event for food and music lovers alike. With positive feedback and high attendance, organisers have already hinted that the festival may return next year, setting a new standard for autumn events in the region.

