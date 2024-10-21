“Mojácar 5 Estrellas” a huge success

By Nina Cook •
Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 22:27
• 1 minute read
‘Mojácar 5 Estrellas’ featured gourmet tapas and live music at the scenic Macenas Mediterranean Resort. | Credit: Oficina turismo Mojacar
The inaugural Mojácar 5 Estrellas festival, held over the weekend at Macenas Mediterranean Resort, was an all-around triumph, attracting over 1,500 people for a unique blend of food and music.
The event, which took place on 18th and 19th October, featured world-class chefs and live performances from popular acts such as Sidecars, Funambulista, and María Yfeu. Guests enjoyed gourmet tapas while dancing to live music, creating a vibrant atmosphere that was a feast for all the senses.
Organised by Mojácar Council and partners, the festival aimed to establish itself as a key cultural event, and it certainly succeeded. Attendees praised the seamless combination of top-tier gastronomy, courtesy of Michelin-starred chefs like Javier Torres and Damián González, with spectacular live performances. The picturesque location and great weather added to the overall charm of the festival, making it a memorable weekend for all.
Mojácar 5 Estrellas truly made its mark as a must-visit event for food and music lovers alike. With positive feedback and high attendance, organisers have already hinted that the festival may return next year, setting a new standard for autumn events in the region.
Find more Euro Weekly News.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.