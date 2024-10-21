 “Mojácar 5 Estrellas” a huge success
Trending:

“Mojácar 5 Estrellas” festival a huge success, with over 1,500 attendees

By Nina Cook • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 22:27 • 1 minute read

White spanish town on a hill against a blue sky backdrop

‘Mojácar 5 Estrellas’ featured gourmet tapas and live music at the scenic Macenas Mediterranean Resort. | Credit: Oficina turismo Mojacar

The inaugural Mojácar 5 Estrellas festival, held over the weekend at Macenas Mediterranean Resort, was an all-around triumph, attracting over 1,500 people for a unique blend of food and music.

The event, which took place on 18th and 19th October, featured world-class chefs and live performances from popular acts such as Sidecars, Funambulista, and María Yfeu. Guests enjoyed gourmet tapas while dancing to live music, creating a vibrant atmosphere that was a feast for all the senses.

First ever “Mojácar 5 Estrellas” a huge success

Organised by Mojácar Council and partners, the festival aimed to establish itself as a key cultural event, and it certainly succeeded. Attendees praised the seamless combination of top-tier gastronomy, courtesy of Michelin-starred chefs like Javier Torres and Damián González, with spectacular live performances. The picturesque location and great weather added to the overall charm of the festival, making it a memorable weekend for all.

Mojácar 5 Estrellas truly made its mark as a must-visit event for food and music lovers alike. With positive feedback and high attendance, organisers have already hinted that the festival may return next year, setting a new standard for autumn events in the region.

Find more Euro Weekly News.

Tags: , ,
Photo of a woman smiling at the camera
Written by

Nina Cook

Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading