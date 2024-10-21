Mojácar Bowls Club hosts successful tournament

By Nina Cook •
Players compete at Mojácar Bowls Club’s recent tournament, enjoying both the sport and the scenic views of Mojácar Playa. | Credit: mojacarbc
Mojácar Bowls Club recently held a highly successful tournament, attracting players and spectators from across the region.
As one of the leading clubs in the area, Mojácar Bowls Club continues to offer a vibrant social and sporting environment for both experienced players and newcomers. The club is beautifully located at the edge of Mojácar Playa, offering not only a top-tier playing experience but also stunning views of the Mediterranean.
The tournament featured a variety of matches, with both singles and team events. Players demonstrated great skill and precision, making for an exciting competition. The event also fostered a strong sense of camaraderie, with participants praising the warm and friendly atmosphere of the club.
After the matches, players and guests gathered at the clubhouse for a social event, where refreshments were served, and prizes were awarded to the top competitors. The event was a resounding success, with organisers already planning more tournaments for the future. The Mojácar Bowls Club has become a focal point for community activities, and events like this continue to showcase its commitment to promoting the sport of bowls in the region.
With excellent facilities and an inclusive environment, the club welcomes all interested players to join in future tournaments and activities.
