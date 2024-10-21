By Johanna Gardener • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 23:39 • 2 minutes read

Discounts will be disappearing for many on public transport Credit: Shutterstock

2025 will see the end of free or discounted public travel for many, as transport bosses opt to revamp their discount system and rethink who will be entitled to it.

Currently, public transport offers various discounts and bonuses, often reducing costs for travellers by up to 60% and in some cases, offering completely free travel. These discounts have previously been applied to local train services and medium distance trains, as well as to the metro service in Madrid and some bus travel companies (Alsa and Samar). However, these are soon to come to the end of the line. On December 31, existing concessions will become void.

Existing discounts on public transport including Renfe will end

Since 2022, discount cards for Renfe Cercanías (local trains) have been free as rail services vowed to facilitate more efficient transport methods due to the energy crisis sparked by conflicts in Ukraine. The scheme offered travellers unlimited travel, with a maximum of four journeys per day to use anywhere between a chosen departure and arrival station. Only costing between10 to 20 euros, the pass could be used on Cercanías, Rodalíes (train service in Cataluña), short distance transport services and medium distance trains. From the end of 2024, this bonus will no longer be available and nor will certain subsidies offered by the Central Government and by Madrid’s governing body for travel on Madrid’s extensive metro line.

Government vows to maintain travel discounts for vulnerable groups in society

To avoid backlash, Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente has guaranteed that free services will continue for more vulnerable members of society and that discounts for young people or frequent users of public transport will be maintained. The Government has assured that it will make informed decisions in determining which groups of society will be eligible for cheaper transport rates. Amid uncertainty of upcoming changes, the Government vows to ensure that those in need of discounted or free travel will be eligible from January 1, reaffirming once again that the elderly, young and those with financial difficulties should not be concerned about this price reform. The Spanish Committee of People with Disabilities (CERM) has also pressed the government to recognise disability rights and to include this in their considerations.

As Spain prepares to reform its travel pricing schemes, the end of free and discounted travel has left many commuters anxious about the upcoming changes. While the exact details of the new tariffs remain undisclosed, the public’s hope is that the government will introduce a fair and affordable pricing structure. With the cost of living on the rise, many are counting on the government to ensure that these changes do not place an undue burden on those who rely on public transport. All eyes are now on announcements for January 1.

