Pumpkins so big they could squash…

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 17:03 • 3 minutes read

Giant pumpkins at a show in Oregan, USA. Photo Credit, Shutterstock

Picture a Halloween pumpkin sat inside a window, emitting a gruesome glow as it grins at passers-by on a dark October night. Now imagine that pumpkin is the size of a small car…

Ludwigsburg, Germany, was witness to a curious sight last week as host to the European Pumpkin Championship 2024. Giant pumpkins were displayed in what is the world´s biggest pumpkin festival, with growers waiting with baited breath for their prize squash to be weighed, in the hope of securing the win for the heaviest pumpkin at the event.

This year´s weigh-in was held on October 13, a number which turned out to be lucky for Belgian Mario Vangeel, who is an accomplished grower of giant specimens of the autumn squash having been crowned Belgium´s national champion in 2019.

This year, the 50-year-old pumpkin enthusiast bought to the festival a pumpkin weighing an astonishing 1,152kg, which is the equivalent combined weight of two average sized horses.

Mario, who drives tractors for a contracting company for a living, told reporters from the Euronews Green that he was surprised to have won first prize, having tried to avoid getting his hopes up prior to the event. He told reporters that he had been blessed this year with a quality seed and ideal weather conditions, supported by his own personal recipe for fertiliser which he keeps as a guarded secret to his success [Kavita Ashton, Euronews, 20/10/2024]. He also insisted that luck plays a part in the quest to grow the biggest pumpkin, by elaborating to explain that many of his 50 or so pumpkin-growing neighbours (yes, it´s a very popular hobby in his home town of Kasterlee) had to fight off snails, with one grower finding that a snail had made a hole in his 1,000kg prize pumpkin, just a week before the event, causing the flesh of the squash to deteriorate and resulting in it beginning to rot.

The squash are the highlight of this year´s horticultural show

The annual pumpkin festival is held this year at Ludwigsburg palace, as part of the Baroque in Bloom horticultural show, which has a different theme every year. The pumpkin event, which opened on August 23 and runs until November 3, is showcasing some 450,000 specimens of squash from 600 varieties available, with stunningly colourful and creative art works made from the pumpkins, exquisitely carved sculptures and mouth-watering squash-based dishes, both traditional and contemporary.

But what´s the real impact of pumpkins on the environment?

According to Guy Watson of Riverford, an organic vegetable box scheme based in the south-west of England, out of the 35,000 million plus pumpkins bought each year, some 14 million pumpkins go in the bin every Halloween uneaten. This creates 18,000 tons worth of unnecessary waste, which, considering the environmental impact farming unavoidably has, including carbon emissions and soil damage, seems an incredible act of negligence. It is true that when choosing a pumpkin to carve, often the biggest pumpkins are sought, and the bigger the pumpkin, the higher the water content, which means that aside from spoiling once carved anyway, even the trimmings are pretty tasteless fodder. Guy recommends opting for the many other varieties of squash available, which are not only much tastier, but also add to Halloween character due to the weird and wonderful shapes and sizes on offer. He also suggests decorating the outside of the squash, as opposed to carving, as this way, nothing goes to waste and the creepy decoration can then double up as a delicious early November meal.

An innovative way to squash the damage caused by pumpkin farming

When considering how to avoid wasting the giant pumpkins grown for the festival, the residents of Kasterlee have a somewhat unexpected use. Prize winner Mario´s wife, Bieke, explained to the Euronews Green that any of the squash weighing between 300kg and 400kg will be used in the town´s regatta, an event that initially began as a collaboration between the local pumpkin growers´ club and nearby kayaking clubs. The regatta, to be held this year on October 27, has become an overwhelmingly popular event, with international teams competing from countries such as Spain and England and some 5,000 people flocking to Kasterlee each year to watch the curious hollowed out pumpkin vessels hit the water.