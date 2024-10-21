Remarkable Viking discoveries in Sweden

By Letara Draghia • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 11:52 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay, Gioele Fazzeri

Archaeologists investigating a Stone Age settlement near Varberg, Sweden were surprised to stumble upon a vast Viking burial ground instead.

The findings are already being hailed as a monumental discovery for Viking history.

A Stone Age exploration in Sweden turned into a Viking discovery

Initially, the research team was focused on exploring what they believed was a Stone Age settlement, given that the Stone Age in Sweden ended around 1800 B.C. However, as they began their work, they quickly realised the site had more recent, Viking-era origins.

Petra Nordin, project manager of the excavation, told Arkeonews, “We had found five graves with bone remains and fire layers. The bones were from dogs and humans. Then we realised that there was a large Viking burial ground that we had to focus on.”

The burial site is strategically located along two ancient transport routes: the Tvååkersån river and the old country road (järnbärarvägen) connecting Spannarp to Gamla Köpstad. These routes would have been essential for Viking trade and travel.

Despite the historical importance of the site, the graves were unfortunately not well-preserved. Over the centuries, the area had been ploughed and levelled for farming, damaging the original structures.

A dog was a Viking man’s best friend

One of the most impressive finds was a 50-metre-long ship burial. This type of burial is characteristic of high-status Vikings, who were often laid to rest with their possessions. Dogs were frequently found in small, round campfire pits, symbolising their role as loyal companions in both life and death.

The Viking graves are believed to date between 800 and 1050 A.D., a period when cremation was the preferred burial practice. Archaeologists uncovered a variety of artefacts, including costume buckles, ceramics, and even an Arab silver coin, dated between 795 and 806 A.D. According to Arkeonews, this find is especially significant as it highlights the wide-reaching trade networks of the Vikings, stretching as far as the Middle East.

The site is still largely unexplored, with archaeologists estimating that only 6 per cent of the total burial ground has been unearthed so far. With so much left to uncover, it’s likely that there will be more fascinating finds.

These findings offer a glimpse into the rich cultural history of the region and serve as a reminder of the deep historical connections that run through Europe. Earlier this year, several Viking skeletons were discovered in Denmark.