Daughter jailed for posting photos of father’s ex-lover

Eleanor Brown has been jailed for three years Credit:shutterstock

A woman whose father cheated on her mother ten years ago has been jailed for three years after she posted photos of her father’s lover in a slippery revenge plot.

Eleanor Brown decided to hatch the plan after claiming that her father, Geoff Brown’s affair ten years ago while he was still married to Eleanor’s mother, Sarah Brown had caused the family irreparable distress. The plot thickened when the judge discovered that Eleanor had concocted the plan with her mother and sister, Sophie. Eleanor Brown has been jailed for three years on two counts of sharing private sexual photographs of the victim without consent as well as harassment, with the judge declaring that what she did was “vindictive, selfish and vengeful offending.”

Eleanor Brown uploaded naked photos of her father’s ex lover with kinky captions

Ten years ago, Geoff Brown cheated on his wife Sarah with a married woman. Despite the couple being still together, his daughter decided to plan a gruesome payback later on. According to evidence, her aim was to publicly humiliate the mistress of her 61-year-old father. To do this, she used an escort website to upload naked photos of the woman, having originally planned to upload the photos onto advertising platform, Gumtree and advertise the woman’s sexual services for £5. However, she abandoned the idea and instead invented slogans for the woman including a profile title: “Ex-police with all my uniform which I like to wear for my clients.” Contact details included that of her current husband, who received an onslaught of phone calls from interested clients.

Daughter harassed family of father’s ‘s ex-lover in act of vengeance for affair ten years ago

Eleanor’s anger and thirst for vengeance was fuelled when it became apparent that the ex-lover’s husband had started a business. She began posting offensive and explicit messages about his wife on the business site, as well as on social media platforms. The businessman also claimed to have received abusive messages directed at him and repeatedly told her to stop, resorting to calling her parents. At the trial, he said: “(I) could understand that [Brown] was frustrated about what happened.” He added: “I don’t understand why she was hell-bent on trying to damage the business that I was running.” Things began to escalate when the ex-lover’s daughter also became a target, receiving direct messages from Eleanor with the words: “I will make sure your mum is never allowed to forget what she did to my family.”

The reasons for Eleanor’s anger and distress are apparent and understandable, but Judge Alex Menary, handling the case, said that her actions to remedy these emotions were quite simply horrendous and inhumane referring to her attitude as “utterly, utterly unapologetic” and “totally devoid of any moral compass whatsoever.” Eleanor’s “lack of remorse was staggering,” according to Judge Menary and according to prosecutors, Eleanor’s behaviour was “a mean and calculated effort to cause [the woman] distress in an act of revenge.”

Eleanor Brown admits to sharing explicit content with no remorse

The defendant from Morley, West Yorkshire had originally pleaded innocent but changed her plea to guilty on the second week of trial, where she admitted to the two counts of sharing explicit content. Evidence suggests that Eleanor obtained the intimate photos and videos years after her mother, Sarah, discovered them in 2015 within shared conversations between her husband and his lover, which Sarah had then emailed to herself. The judge said even without admitting to the allegations, it was “almost inevitable” she would go to prison “because of the nature of the offending and the persistence of it”. Sarah and Sophie Brown were also allegedly involved in creating the fake profile.

During the trial, the victim read a personal statement declaring that she felt “violated” and a “deep sickening feeling of just complete panic,” after the photo ordeal. Eleanor’s defence lawyer, Harry Crowson also added a statement reflecting on the turmoil caused all-round: “She became a warrior in war she ought never to be fighting”. Mr Crowson added: “She needs to stop fighting a battle that’s not hers.”

