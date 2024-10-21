By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 9:39 • 1 minute read

Breast Cancer Awareness Images: rincondelavictoria.es

MAYOR Francis Salado of Rincón de la Victoria joined a charity walk to support breast cancer awareness.

Community comes together to support breast cancer fight

The event, which began at the Tourist Office and ended at Mare Nostrum hall in La Cala del Moral, saw participants wearing pink t-shirts to show unity in the fight against breast cancer. Alongside the mayor were Social Welfare Councillor Olga Cervantes, Sports Councillor Antonio José Martín, and other local officials.

Walking for a Cause: Making a Difference Together

They were joined by members of the Spanish Association Against Cancer, as well as local residents and community groups. The march reflected the town’s strong sense of community and the importance of coming together for such a meaningful cause, showing how local efforts can help raise awareness and make a difference.

For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here