By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 9:39
• 1 minute read
Breast Cancer Awareness
Images: rincondelavictoria.es
MAYOR Francis Salado of Rincón de la Victoria joined a charity walk to support breast cancer awareness.
The event, which began at the Tourist Office and ended at Mare Nostrum hall in La Cala del Moral, saw participants wearing pink t-shirts to show unity in the fight against breast cancer. Alongside the mayor were Social Welfare Councillor Olga Cervantes, Sports Councillor Antonio José Martín, and other local officials.
They were joined by members of the Spanish Association Against Cancer, as well as local residents and community groups. The march reflected the town’s strong sense of community and the importance of coming together for such a meaningful cause, showing how local efforts can help raise awareness and make a difference.
