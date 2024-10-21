 Rincon de la Victoria: Breast cancer awareness « Euro Weekly News
Trending:

Rincon de la Victoria marches for breast cancer awareness

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 9:39 • 1 minute read

Rincón de la Victoria Marches for Breast Cancer Awareness Euro Weekly News

Breast Cancer Awareness Images: rincondelavictoria.es

MAYOR Francis Salado of Rincón de la Victoria joined a charity walk to support breast cancer awareness.

Community comes together to support breast cancer fight

The event, which began at the Tourist Office and ended at Mare Nostrum hall in La Cala del Moral, saw participants wearing pink t-shirts to show unity in the fight against breast cancer. Alongside the mayor were Social Welfare Councillor Olga Cervantes, Sports Councillor Antonio José Martín, and other local officials.

Rincón de la Victoria Marches for Breast Cancer Awareness Euro Weekly News
Breast Cancer Awareness Images: rincondelavictoria.es

Walking for a Cause: Making a Difference Together

They were joined by members of the Spanish Association Against Cancer, as well as local residents and community groups. The march reflected the town’s strong sense of community and the importance of coming together for such a meaningful cause, showing how local efforts can help raise awareness and make a difference.

For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here

Tags: , ,
Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading