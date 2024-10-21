Save Manilva waters! Race against plastic.

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 21 Oct 2024 • 14:50 • 1 minute read

Make a splash: join the fight to keep plastic out of the sea! Credit: Shutterstock.

Rally round to clean up the Río Manilva on October 26 – dive in and make a difference!

Saving Manilva waters: The race against plastic.

It’s time to roll up your sleeves, Costa del Sol! Want to lend a hand in the battle against plastic pollution? Here’s your chance to do your bit for the environment while soaking up the sun – quite literally.

The Casares Diving Association (“Asociación Subacuática de Casares”) is calling on all eco-warriors and environmentally-minded readers to join them for a river cleanup on Saturday, October 26, from 10 AM to 1 PM, at the Manilva River (“Río Manilva”). With the backing of the local councils of Manilva and Casares, as well as the support of Verdemar, this event aims to keep plastic waste out of our seas – and they need you to help them fight the good fight.

From riverbanks to clean breaks

Whether you’re a seasoned scuba diver or a nature enthusiast looking for a weekend activity, everyone is welcome! The meeting point is set under the N-340 bridge, right at the crossroads between Casares and Manilva. So, why not get your wellies on and join the team to give the riverbanks on the Costa del Sol a good scrub?

Mark your calendars for October 26 and join in the effort to keep Andalucía’s waters as plastic-free as possible. Let’s show that when it comes to protecting our rivers and wildlife, the community spirit runs deep.

Find more news stories like this one from around Spain.