By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 9:54 • 1 minute read

Image: aena.

The sky’s the limit for tourism as recently released figures reveal that Palma de Mallorca Airport enjoyed a record-breaking September.

The Airport saw 4,074,740 passengers which is a 5.5 per cent increase from the same month last year.

Of these passengers, 816,930 were on domestic flights within Spain, a 3.6 per cent rise.

International Travel

International travel grew by a whopping 6 per cent, with 3,255,678 passengers flying in or out of the country.

Germany had the most international passengers, with 1,277,280 people. The UK followed with 816,306 passengers, and France with 172,434.

Increase in Passengers

Poland saw the biggest jump, with a 35.1 per cent increase in passengers.

In total, the airport handled 28,191 flights, up 6.2 per cent compared to September 2023.

From January to September, the airport served 27,525,453 passengers, a 7.2 per cent increase, with 197,510 flights, up 6.5 per cent.