Spanish actress awarded the Goya of Honour 2025

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 15:06 • 1 minute read

Aitana Sánchez Gijón has received the highest distinction possible from the Spanish Film Academy. (photo: Premios Goya, Twitter)

The Spanish Film Academy has announced that its most prestigious award, the Goya of Honour, will go to the Spanish actress, Aitana Sánchez Gijón. This award is the highest distinction the Film Academy acknowledges, and the actress has expressed her surprise at receiving the award, saying that she thought she was still too “young” to receive such recognition.

The prestige of the Goya of Honour award

The Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences annually give a special award, the Goya of Honour, to artists whose careers are of undeniable value and relevance. Sánchez Gijón will be presented with her award at the 39th year of the Goya Awards to be held on 8th February 2025 in Granada.

Aitana Sanchez Gijon is one of Spain’s most famous actresses

Aitana, 55, was born in Rome, but her father is Spanish and her career has always been based in Spain. She started her acting career in Spanish film during the 1980s and starred in ‘Boca a Boca’, directed by Manuel Gómez Pereira, and ‘La Camarera del Titanic’, directed by Bigas Luna. Aitana’s most famous role occurred in 1995 when she co-starred alongside Keanu Reeves in ‘A Walk in the Clouds’. This was the point where she became a known name in international cinema. Aitana has been recognised with many awards throughout her career. In 1998, she was elected president of the Spanish Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and not only was she the youngest person to hold that position at the time, she was also the first woman to be elected as well.