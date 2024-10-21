By Anna Ellis •
Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 12:19
• 1 minute read
Image: SAT Animal Rescue / Facebook.
On Sunday, October 27, Protectora SAT Animal Rescue is hosting a charity dog walk, starting at 10:30.AM from Oasis Lagoon Park in San Isidro.
The event will feature a 1.5-hour countryside walk, with a shorter route available for those who prefer.
Don’t have a dog? No problem, everyone is welcome!
If you’d rather not walk, you can relax at Oasis Lagoon and enjoy a drink or snack.
The entry fee is €5 per dog.
Protectora SAT Animal Rescue, also known as SAT, is a volunteer-run organisation that rescues and rehomes stray and abandoned dogs across the Alicante province. The charity, registered with Comunidad Valenciana, operates kennels in San Isidro and runs eight charity shops throughout the province.
Protectora SAT Animal Rescue is located at: Poligono 2, Parcela 149, El Palomo, 03349 San Isidro, Alicante.
Kennel visits are by appointment only, between 11:00.AM and 1:00. PM daily (except Wednesdays, which are reserved for vet visits). Call ahead to schedule an appointment.
For more details, visit satanimalrescue.com, email info@satanimalrescue.com or call: (+34) 966 710 047 / (+34) 688 792 515.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.