By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 12:19 • 1 minute read

Image: SAT Animal Rescue / Facebook.

On Sunday, October 27, Protectora SAT Animal Rescue is hosting a charity dog walk, starting at 10:30.AM from Oasis Lagoon Park in San Isidro.

The event will feature a 1.5-hour countryside walk, with a shorter route available for those who prefer.

Everyone Welcome

Don’t have a dog? No problem, everyone is welcome!

If you’d rather not walk, you can relax at Oasis Lagoon and enjoy a drink or snack.

The entry fee is €5 per dog.

SAT Animal Charity

Protectora SAT Animal Rescue, also known as SAT, is a volunteer-run organisation that rescues and rehomes stray and abandoned dogs across the Alicante province. The charity, registered with Comunidad Valenciana, operates kennels in San Isidro and runs eight charity shops throughout the province.

Protectora SAT Animal Rescue is located at: Poligono 2, Parcela 149, El Palomo, 03349 San Isidro, Alicante.

Kennel visits are by appointment only, between 11:00.AM and 1:00. PM daily (except Wednesdays, which are reserved for vet visits). Call ahead to schedule an appointment.

More Information

For more details, visit satanimalrescue.com, email info@satanimalrescue.com or call: (+34) 966 710 047 / (+34) 688 792 515.