By Gemma Middleton • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 19:56 • 2 minutes read

Agostina during happy times. (photo:instagram)

Agostina Rubini Medina, 24, has been missing for over two weeks in Mallorca after disappearing at the end of a night out with friends in Palma on October 2nd. It has now been established that she fell into a bin while trying to retrieve something she may have dropped inside and her skeletal remains have since been discovered at a landfill site.

Missing woman, Agostina had planned to catch a bus to her home in Mallorca

This tragic story highlights the necessity of staying safe and remaining with friends while on nights out. Agostina separated from her friends when she walked to a bus stop around midnight to get a bus home. She had consumed a lot of alcohol and the sad fact remains that if she had still been surrounded by her friends this awful and horrific accident would have been unlikely to have happened. Safety in numbers is a thing.

Evidence suggests Agostina passed out while trying to retrieve something from rubbish container

Officials have said that they believe the student tried to retrieve something from a bin and passed out during the process, with the bin then emptied into a waste lorry where she was crushed to death in the early hours of the following morning. At a press conference on Thursday (October 17th), in Mallorca, Spanish police said they feared she had been crushed to death inside the lorry before her remains were then incinerated in a waste disposal at the local landfill site.

Police are now searching for DNA evidence to establish exactly what happened to Agostina

The police had been using her mobile phone signal to trace her movements on the night she went missing and a witness told them they saw the woman’s handbag next to the bin about 15 minutes before the refuge truck arrived to empty the bin. Investigators also said that it is ‘impossible to survive inside a rubbish truck’ and the 24-year-old would have been dead on the journey to the landfill site. They are now looking for evidence of the student’s DNA at the landfill site in an attempt to confirm what happened to her.

The importance of remaining with friends during a night out

People must remain vigilant for not only themselves but also for the welfare and safety of their friends while on social nights out. This tragic accident is not just a one-off and other revellers in Spain have also had tragic accidents when they have become separated from friends. This young woman was only just beginning her life into adulthood which was tragically cut short simply because she went to catch a bus home, alone, while intoxicated.