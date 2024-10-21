Bicentennial exhibition celebrates 200 years of Almería’s history

By Nina Cook • Published: 21 Oct 2024 • 22:50 • 1 minute read

A historic view of Almería, offering a glimpse into the province’s past, now explored in the Bicentennial Exhibition celebrating 200 years of local history and progress. | Credit: Miguel Blanco

As part of the celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of Almería’s Provincial Council, a travelling exhibition called “200 Years of History” is currently touring various towns in the province.

The exhibition highlights key moments in Almería’s development since its official creation in 1822, during a period of major reforms in Spain. This event is part of a wider effort to honour the council’s role in shaping the region’s social, cultural, and political life.

Travelling bicentennial exhibition currently in Berja

Now in Berja, the exhibition features an intriguing collection of historical documents, photographs, and maps that showcase the administrative and cultural evolution of the province. Among the notable exhibits are a map of the province’s roads from 1860, records from Almería Cathedral, and biographies of important figures who helped shape the area. Visitors can also preview the documentary “Almería: The Birth of a Province,” which will be released later this year.

Organised by the Council of Almería in collaboration with the Institute of Almerian Studies, the exhibition will be in Berja until 5th November, before moving to other towns in the province. It offers a valuable opportunity for locals to explore the rich history that has shaped Almería’s past and present. This exhibition reveals the challenges and achievements of the province over two centuries, making it a must-see for those interested in local history​.

