UD San Pedro VS Celta Vigo Copa del Rey Clash

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Updated: 21 Oct 2024 • 0:19 • 1 minute read
Underdogs Unite: San Pedro Eyes Glory Against Celta de Vigo.
Credit: Shutterstock.
San Pedro’s David vs. Celta’s Goliath – Can they pull off a Copa shock?
UD San Pedro are set to make their mark in the Copa del Rey at home against Celta de Vigo, with hopes high and fans buzzing.
The Big Match
Date: October 30, 2024
Time: 9 PM
Location: Estadio Municipal Antonio Naranjo, San Pedro Alcántara
Copa del Rey fever is sweeping through, and fans can grab their tickets during an exclusive pre-sale for Season Ticket Holders and Youth Players on October 21 and October 22.
From October 23, it’s a free-for-all. Details on public sales points will follow shortly! But if you’re a die-hard supporter with a season ticket, you’ll need to head to the club offices to bag your seat. Plus, there’s a 5 euro discount per ticket if you’re a member, and you can snap up two tickets per season pass.
Get your tickets, brace yourselves, and let the drama unfold!
Go and show your support for UD San Pedro against Celta Vigo on October 30.
Who knows, you might end up witnessing a moment of footballing history.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
