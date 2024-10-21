UD San Pedro VS Celta Vigo Copa del Rey Clash

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 21 Oct 2024 • 0:19 • 1 minute read

Underdogs Unite: San Pedro Eyes Glory Against Celta de Vigo. Credit: Shutterstock.

UD San Pedro VS Celta de Vigo

San Pedro’s David vs. Celta’s Goliath – Can they pull off a Copa shock?

UD San Pedro are set to make their mark in the Copa del Rey at home against Celta de Vigo, with hopes high and fans buzzing.

The Big Match

Date: October 30, 2024

Time: 9 PM

Location: Estadio Municipal Antonio Naranjo, San Pedro Alcántara

Tickets and How to Get Your Hands on Them

Copa del Rey fever is sweeping through, and fans can grab their tickets during an exclusive pre-sale for Season Ticket Holders and Youth Players on October 21 and October 22.

From October 23, it’s a free-for-all. Details on public sales points will follow shortly! But if you’re a die-hard supporter with a season ticket, you’ll need to head to the club offices to bag your seat. Plus, there’s a 5 euro discount per ticket if you’re a member, and you can snap up two tickets per season pass.

Ticket Office Opening Hours:

Monday: 11 AM – 1:30 PM and 5 PM – 8 PM

Tuesday: 10:30 AM – 1 PM and 5 PM – 8 PM

Get your tickets, brace yourselves, and let the drama unfold!

Go and show your support for UD San Pedro against Celta Vigo on October 30.

Who knows, you might end up witnessing a moment of footballing history.

