Credit: Shutterstock. The Rosaleda stadium, MalagaCF football stadium. A night to remember! Sleep inside La Rosaleda stadium with Zoco Home and Málaga CF.

Fancy a kip at La Rosaleda? You might just be in luck! From October 21 to 26, a once-in-a-lifetime chance is up for grabs as Zoco Home teams up with Málaga CF to bring footie fans the ultimate sleepover experience. One lucky winner and their mate will get to bed down in a posh pad right inside Málaga CF’s legendary stadium.

This creative initiative – dubbed “A Dream Night at La Rosaleda” – is turning heads across Spain and Andalusia, as it’s the first of its kind.

It’s all about mixing the thrill of football with the refined touch of Zoco Home’s signature interior style. Picture this: a cosy, chic space crafted to perfection by Zoco Home, right in the heart of Málaga CF’s home ground.

A VIP experience to kick off the night

The lucky pair won’t just get a fancy place to stay; they’ll be treated like stars themselves. The evening kicks off with a warm reception at La Rosaleda, followed by a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium and its museum, offering a glimpse into the world of Málaga CF’s elite players.

And when it’s time to eat? Expect an exclusive dinner for two, served up in an intimate setting with jaw-dropping views of the pitch. After dinner, it’s straight to their designer digs for a night they’ll never forget – under the lights of La Rosaleda.

Johanna Weckström, the mastermind behind Zoco Home, couldn’t be more excited about the partnership. “At Zoco Home, we’re always pushing the envelope to create unique experiences. Teaming up with a big name like Málaga CF lets us blend our love for stylish interiors with truly memorable moments. It’s a real honour to create something so special for the fans.”

This whole experience is made possible by transforming one of La Rosaleda’s VIP boxes into a swanky home-away-from-home, decked out with all the style and comfort Zoco Home is famous for. Talk about taking the home advantage!

How to score this once-in-a-lifetime stay?

The winner of this “Dream Night at La Rosaleda” will be drawn through a raffle jointly organised by Málaga CF and Zoco Home. And the best part? The lucky name will be revealed during halftime at the Málaga CF vs. Eibar match on October 27. Mark your calendars and get your lucky charms ready.

The dream night itself is set for November 1, with all expenses covered, making it a night to remember for the lucky duo.

For those eager to toss their hat in the ring, more details are available on the official pages of Zoco Home and Málaga CF. Don’t miss out, this could be your shot at scoring the ultimate sleepover.

About Zoco Home: bringing style to the pitch

Zoco Home isn’t just any interior design brand – it’s a trendsetter with an international reach. Founded in 2013 by Johanna Weckström, the company has made waves with its ethnic-Scandinavian style, offering top-notch furniture and bespoke decor. With two showrooms in Mijas and Marbella and an online store that ships across Europe, Zoco Home has become the go-to for those who want a touch of luxury in their space.

Will you be the one to call La Rosaleda home, even if just for a night? Keep your fingers crossed and your eyes peeled as the countdown begins!

