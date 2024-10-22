A Place in the Sun arrives in Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Escape to Axarquía
Image: Facebook/ Axarquia Film Office
AXARQUIA recently took centre stage on the popular British TV program ‘A Place in the Sun,’ which airs on Channel 4 and draws an impressive average of five million viewers.
Known for helping British people find their dream homes abroad, the show highlighted the stunning towns of Almayate (Vélez-Málaga), Frigiliana, and Nerja, reinforcing the region’s appeal as a perfect spot for second homes or retirement.
For this episode, the filming team explored various properties and scenic locations, showcasing breathtaking views and local culture. Viewers will be treated to intimate glimpses of Axarquía‘s quaint lifestyle, making it clear why so many British people are drawn to this beautiful area in southern Spain.
The popularity of ‘A Place in the Sun’ continues to grow, as it celebrates 20 years on air, connecting with audiences eager to find a slice of paradise. The show effectively promotes Axarquía as a desirable destination, perfect for those seeking a sunny escape or a peaceful retirement.
With its beautiful scenery and welcoming community, Axarquía is set to attract even more potential buyers eager to invest in their dream homes after this exciting showcase. The Axarquía Film Office, part of the Axarquía-Costa del Sol Tourism Area, played a crucial role in assisting Freeform Productions with location scouting for this episode.
