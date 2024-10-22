A round-up of news from Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 22 Oct 2024 • 22:13 • 5 minutes read

Students learning how to sew Credit: lanucia.es

Old traditions: Sewing and Weaving Workshop

October 17 marked the commencement of the “Sewing and Weaving” Workshop at the 3rd Age Center La Casilla.

The workshop brings together students from the Institute of La Nucia and elderly participants. This initiative aims to foster intergenerational connections and skills exchange. The workshop, part of the “Intergenerational, Older and Young Workshops. Fountain of Wisdom” programme, is the second of eight workshops scheduled for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The course “Sewing and Weaving between young and old” commenced with the presence of Beatriz Perez-Hickman, Councillor for the Third Age, and Maria Jesus Jumilla, Councillor for Youth. The workshop is facilitating 19 students from the La Nucia Institute as part of the PAC (Shared Classroom Programme), with the valuable guidance of two dedicated elderly individuals. This collaborative effort embodies the spirit of knowledge sharing and community engagement.

Specifically, they are creating beautiful Christmas decorations using fabric. These decorations, which include intricately crafted trees, festive bells, and delicate flowers, will be showcased and sold at the upcoming Christmas Solidarity Fair of La Nucia. The proceeds from the sale will be dedicated to supporting charitable causes, ensuring that the spirit of giving remains at the heart of the holiday season.

Hiker rescued after falling on glass footbridge

A hiker, approximately 38 years old, was injured in a fall while hiking on the famous glass footbridge in Relleu.

The accident occurred around 4.00pm on Friday October 18, prompting an urgent dispatch of firefighters from the Benidorm fire station to the scene. The firefighters arrived with the necessary equipment to carry out the rescue.

Upon arrival, the firefighters immediately attended to the hiker, who had suffered a fracture of the tibia in one of her legs. They first immobilised the affected leg using a specialised splint to prevent further injury. Subsequently, the woman was carefully placed on a special stretcher to ensure stability during transport.

The rescue operation lasted just over two hours and was successfully completed when the firefighters safely carried the hiker to the base area. There, an SVB ambulance was waiting to transport her to the Regional Hospital of the Marina Baixa for specialised medical care.

Firecracker free zone

The Town Council of Benidorm has recently announced new security measures that will be implemented during the upcoming Festes Majors Patronals.

These measures include restrictions on the use of pyrotechnics, aiming to ensure the safety and well-being of both residents and visitors.

One of the key changes is the prohibition of firing category F1, F2, and F3 pyrotechnic devices between 2.30pm and 4.30pm and from 2am to 10am. This restriction is intended to minimise disturbances to the community, particularly during siesta time and late at night. However, exceptions will be made for pyrotechnic events organised by specific festive entities such as the Comissio de Festes Majors Patronals, Associacio de Penyes Verge del Sofratge, and the Town Council itself.

Additionally, the Council has emphasised the importance of respecting the rest of all neighbours during the festivities. To this end, new regulations have been introduced for the premises of the peñas, or festive groups. These regulations include ceasing the emission of music at 4.00am and enforcing the total closure of the peñas from 6.00am. These measures are intended to facilitate the work of cleaning services and improve the overall conciliation of partying and rest during the festive days.

Marilo Cebreros, the Councillor for Fiestas, and Jesus Carrobles, the Councillor for Citizen Security, highlighted the significance of combining the enjoyment of the festivities with respect for others’ well-being and the need for rest.

Safer coastal access in Javea

The Government has commenced an ambitious environmental restoration project along the right bank of the Gorgos River and the Parador de Javea.

This extensive project covers a coastal front spanning approximately 1,865 metres and encompasses a range of crucial interventions.

The entire area will undergo a thorough surface cleaning aimed at removing materials such as plastics, paper, waste, and remnants of construction materials like bricks, ceramics, and concrete. Following this, the territory will be adapted through mechanical soil extraction, which will then be transported to an authorised landfill.

Furthermore, the project includes the archaeological recovery of three quarry fronts of significant interest, ensuring their preservation and enhancement. To facilitate archaeological observation, six itineraries will be established along these quarry fronts. Ecological protection fencing will be installed in areas with slopes, while seven shaded areas serving as viewpoints will be installed at unique points along the route.

These collective actions aim to improve pedestrian access to the coast by creating safe access alongside the archaeological recovery areas. The project will be carried out in two phases, with the initial phase focusing on the northern section. This phase is being funded through the TRAGSA Group, with an investment of €333,763.53, and is scheduled for completion within three months.

Social Centre repairs at the El Barranquet

Work has commenced on the repair of toilets, improvement of accesses, and replacement of fittings in doors and windows at the “El Barranquet” Social Centre in El Campello.

This highly anticipated project, which began on October 17, involves building an exterior ramp to facilitate access for people with reduced mobility, repairing existing cracks and fissures on the ground floor, replacing the plumbing and toilets on the ground floor and basement, upgrading the alluminium carpentry accessories in various rooms, and other necessary interventions to enhance the facilities.

The initial phase will focus on repairing the toilets, which is estimated to take two weeks, followed by replacing doors, windows, and access ramps. The contract stipulates a two-month timeline for completing the works from the start date. These works form part of a comprehensive technical project aimed at addressing deficiencies in a public building constructed in 2004. The building’s multipurpose nature has led to intensive daily usage by various groups within the municipality.

While maintenance work has been carried out over the past 20 years to address arising issues, recent years have seen a level of deterioration that necessitates the formulation of a comprehensive project in order to meet safety, health, and durability standards.

Rural road clearance for Finestrat

The Department of the Environment, in collaboration with the Alicante Provincial Council, has successfully completed the cleaning and clearing of access roads to the rural areas of Finestrat.

This initiative aims to enhance traffic safety on these roads and bolster the prevention of forest fires.

Mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca, accompanied by Councillor for the Environment Estela Alvarez and Mayor of Rural Departures Tomas Selles, personally inspected the areas of action including La Tapia-Umbria, La Sima, El Realet, Els Cremats, and L’Alqueria, among others. According to Mayor Estela Alvarez, several weeks have been dedicated to clearing these roads, with a focus on preventing forest fires and improving access for residents of these rural areas.

The ongoing efforts involve clearing brush from ditches and shoulders, as well as pruning vegetation encroaching on the roads. The Alicante Provincial Council has allocated a sum of €3,000 for this endeavor as part of the Promotion of Agriculture and Maintenance of the Rural Environment.

Along with this specific project, the Town Council has also been actively implementing the Local Fire Prevention Plan, incorporating initiatives such as these clearings and the establishment of firebreaks in various rural areas of the municipality.

