A thrilling Halloween awaits in Huércal de Almería!

Huércal de Almería is getting ready to welcome Halloween in style with an event that promises a mix of spooky fun and community spirit.
On 31st October, residents and visitors are invited to a special evening full of activities designed to entertain and delight—whether you’re after a fright or a light-hearted time.
The evening will kick off with the highly anticipated ‘Pasaje del Terror’ (Terrifying Passage) at 9 pm at the Cultural Centre. For those brave enough to enter, this haunted walk-through promises eerie sights and unexpected scares, all set within creatively designed spooky scenes. It’s a chance to test your nerves while having a great time with friends and family.
For younger participants, there’s the ‘Noche de Terror Infantil’, an earlier event with more family-friendly fun, featuring face painting, storytelling, and costumes that focus on creativity rather than chills. This ensures that even the little ones can get in on the Halloween action without things getting too scary.
Best of all, both events are free of charge, making it a fantastic opportunity for everyone to join in the Halloween festivities. So, get your costumes ready, gather your friends or family, and head over to Huércal de Almería for an evening of spooky surprises and lots of fun!
